Lt. Gov. Dahlstrom drops out of U.S. House race after finishing behind Peltola, Begich in primary • Alaska Beacon





Republican Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom is withdrawing from the race for the state's only seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, she announced via social media Friday.

With most of the votes counted, Dahlstrom is projected to finish third in the state's top four candidates, behind Democratic incumbent Mary Peltola and fellow Republican Nick Begich.

His withdrawal means that the expected fourth-place candidate, Republican Matt Salisbury, will likely advance to the general election alongside Begich and Peltola, as will Alaska Independence Party candidate John Wayne Howe, currently fifth in the primary.

In a prepared statement posted on social media, Dahlstrom said she wants to see Peltola removed from office, but “at this time, the best thing I can do to see that goal come to fruition is to remove my name from the general election ballot and end my campaign.”

Peltolas' campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Dahlstrom had been endorsed by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, Gov. Mike Dunleavy, U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson and other national Republicans, but she struggled to win the support of local Alaska Republicans.

Although the state Republican Party did not endorse Begich before the primary, many local party groups backed Begich, who also has the support of the Freedom Caucus, a group of Republicans who generally hold positions to the right of the establishment.

In a statement posted on social media, Begich thanked Dahlstrom and said his decision means Republicans can move forward united in the effort to replace Mary Peltola, who has proven through her alignment with the left that she is not the moderate she claimed to be.

With 399 of 403 polls reporting Thursday afternoon and thousands of mail-in ballots still uncounted, Dahlstrom received 20 percent of the vote in this week's primary election. Peltola received 50.4 percent of the vote and Nick Begich received 27 percent.

Salisbury, a little-known moderate Republican, is currently No. 4 with just 0.6 percent of the vote.

“I think she made the right decision. I don't think she had a winning campaign message,” he said of Dahlstrom's decision to step down.

Salisbury said he has no plans to step down, as Dahlstrom did.

It makes me want to move forward. I think we're going to move full steam ahead, he said.

Current No. 5 candidate John Wayne Howe will now be among the final four and advance to the general election.

The leader of the Alaska Independence Party, Howe has previously run unsuccessfully for statewide office.

He said he was definitely interested in continuing his campaign and had thought it was possible that a candidate above him would resign, but he did not expect that.

The real difference will be whether we have real debates or whether they are just vague forums, and whether those of us who are less well off are allowed to participate in those debates, he said.

Neither Howe nor Salisbury have raised or spent significant amounts of money, while Peltola has raised more than $7.5 million to support his candidacy, and Begich has raised nearly $1 million.

Millions more are spent by outside groups.

Together, Howe and Salisbury received about 1/20th the number of votes Dahlstrom received in the primary.

With that in mind, the debate between the Alaska Oil and Gas Association candidates, the first major event after the primaries, will be limited to just the two leaders.

They'll continue with Begich and Peltola. It'll just be the two of them, said Sarah Erkmann Ward of Blueprint AK, which is organizing the event on behalf of AOGA.

“It’s a little disheartening that the association doesn’t think we have anything valuable to add to their forum,” Salisbury said. “But at the same time, it doesn’t hurt me; it gives me an opportunity to meet with Alaskans, highlight the issues that I see, and ultimately, I think they’ll regret their decision.”

