



Britain's second-largest trade union is urging the new Labour government to impose an emergency 1% wealth tax on the wealth of the ultra-rich, giving public sector workers a 10% pay rise and filling 100,000 vacant NHS posts.

Unite's demands are one of several motions tabled at the Trades Union Congress in Brighton next month, which will highlight tensions between Keir Starmer's government and parts of the union movement. It is due to be published on October 30, when Rachel Reeves prepares her first budget as Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Labour MPs and ministers believe the TUC conference could be the moment when the effective truce that many unions and Labour have helped to support Starmer’s general election campaign begins to break down as the prime minister and Reeves double down on their commitment to fiscal responsibility and stress that tough choices are needed to get the economy back on track.

Other major unions are preparing to call on Labour to make further policy changes, including scrapping the two-child benefit cap, which Starmer has so far opposed, and reversing a recent decision to cut winter fuel payments for millions of pensioners, which has sparked a bitter backlash among Labour MPs.

Reeves is understood to be considering raising capital gains tax and inheritance tax in the Budget, but United's motion to the TUC conference goes much further, stating that with local governments in financial distress, they cannot wait for economic growth to materialise in the future to stimulate urgently needed public investment.

The Unites plan would impose a 1% tax on assets worth more than £4m, which would raise $25bn a year to fund public services and avoid a return to austerity. Under the plan, anyone with assets worth £6m would be taxed at 1% on the £2m above the £4m threshold. These assets include property, shares and bank accounts, but not mortgaged property.

Unite pointed to research showing the UK's 50 richest families are now worth close to £500bn.

Sharon Graham, Unite's general secretary, said: Unite's resolution to the TUC on the economy calls things by their real names. The UK economy is broken.

Britain led the world’s first industrial revolution, but decades of underinvestment in manufacturing and national infrastructure have left us woefully behind other countries in the new technological era and the transition to net zero.

We need serious investment in our crippled public services and industries to secure a prosperous future for Britain’s workers and communities. Waiting for growth won’t get us the money we need.

Unite donated heavily to Labour in 2019 but did not contribute to this year’s election. He said the election manifesto did not go far enough to protect workers’ rights and jobs in the oil and gas industry.

The RMT Transport Union also submitted a motion to the conference calling for the repeal of unnecessarily restrictive and arbitrary fiscal rules that limit the property tax and the government's ability to borrow to fund public investment.

The shop workers' union USDAW has tabled a motion calling for the two-child allowance cap to be scrapped, while the PCS civil servants union has tabled an amendment to the same motion urging the TUC to oppose cuts to the winter fuel allowance and to tax corporations and the super-rich appropriately to fund the social security improvements outlined in the motion.

The TUC is also expected to demand a wage restoration to make up for a decade of real wage cuts for public sector workers.

The demands would further deepen tensions between Labour and its union supporters, following a series of pay talks between the Starmer-led government and striking workers in industries ranging from health to rail.

