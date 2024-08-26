KPMG signs $223m contract with UK government amid plans to cut consultant spending





Unlock Editors Digest for free

FT editor Rula Khalaf picks his favourite articles from this weekly newsletter.

KPMG has won a contract worth up to $223 million to train the UK government's civil servants. It is the second-largest public sector contract ever awarded to a Big Four firm and comes ahead of Treasury plans last month to drastically reduce Whitehall's reliance on external consultants.

Under a 14-month contract with the Cabinet Office, which began this month, the consultancy will manage learning and development services across Whitehall, including overseeing processes for policy-making, communications and career development.

The full value of the contract is equivalent to around 8% of KPMG's annual UK revenue, making it the firm's second-largest public sector contract ever, according to data provider Tussell.

The most valuable public sector work awarded to KPMG was a separate $237 million learning and development contract with the Cabinet Office, Tussell said. The four-year contract, which expires in October, involves the firm overseeing technical training for civil servants, such as professional qualifications.

The lucrative contract marks a return to positive relations between the government and KPMG. The Big Four firm stopped bidding for UK government contracts in 2021 after the Cabinet Office threatened to ban it from bidding for public sector work following a series of scandals. It resumed bidding for public sector contracts in 2022.

The Labour government has pledged to halve Whitehall spending on consultancies in this parliament, and Chancellor Rachel Reeves last month ordered departments to stop all non-essential spending on external consultants.

A government spokesman said the KPMG contract was agreed before the July general election. The Conservatives also pledged in their election manifesto to halve Whitehall spending on external consultancies.

The Treasury estimated in July that reducing the government's reliance on advisory groups would save $550 million in 2024-25 and a further $680 million in 2025-26 when a policy to halve overall spending on consultants comes into effect. The Treasurer said the savings would partly be helped by significant wage growth in the public sector.

A government spokesperson added: [KPMG] The contract value represents a maximum limit, not the total cost or expected expenditure. All expenditures under the contract must represent good value for money.

We have taken steps to halt all non-essential government consulting spending by 2024–2025 and to halve government spending on consulting over the next several years.

A person familiar with the deal said KPMG would manage the catalog of products and services outlined in the deal, but parts such as training to obtain accredited qualifications would be provided by universities, business schools and professional providers.

The consulting industry argues that it is more cost-effective to assign experts to short-term projects than to hire them full-time for government departments.

Critics argue that Whitehall's reliance on expensive external consultancies is not only a waste of money, but also prevents the British civil service from developing valuable skills internally.

KPMG declined to comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/d6da606d-76c7-44cd-a6ca-b6cdd5ba2ea5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos