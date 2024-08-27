Oasis announce reunion – details of massive UK tour revealed | Entertainment & Arts News





Oasis have confirmed that this is a possibility, with Noel and Liam Gallagher reuniting and planning a massive tour in 2025.

The announcement comes just before the 30th anniversary of Oasis' debut album Definitely Maybe, released on August 29, 1994, and 15 years since the brothers first performed together before their infamous feud led to their split.

Noel and Liam Gallagher both shared the news on social media sites, saying: “This is it, this is happening.” They will play four concerts at Wembley in July and August 2025, as well as four shows in Manchester and shows in Scotland, Wales and Ireland.

Oasis said: “The gunfire has stopped. The stars have aligned. The long wait is over. Come and see. It won't be televised.”

The two brothers were photographed together for the first time in years to mark their engagement announcement, and the photo was taken in London in July.

Image: Liam and Noel Gallagher finally reunite at the famous Oasis Knebworth gig. Photo: Times Newspapers/Shutterstock

'The time is right'

Revealing more details about why the reunion finally came about now, the band's statement said there had been “no big moment of revelation” but “a growing realization that the time had come.”

However, they said the timing was “likely a subconscious influence” and too close to the Definitely Maybe anniversary.

The announced show will be their only European gig next year, they said, which could put to rest rumours they are set to headline Glastonbury. Plans are also in the works for further afield in late 2025.

It is not yet confirmed who from the previous Oasis line-up will return, or who else is in the pipeline.

Image: Definitely Maybe was released 30 years ago. Photo: CBW/Alamy

Speculation about a reunion has grown in recent weeks, with music industry insiders leaking details about planned shows.

Liam also dropped a hint beforehand, telling X's user, “See you out front.” He also shared a post saying, “I didn't like the word FORM.”

The comeback is now confirmed.

Read more: Cool Britannia: Life in Britain in the 90s A timeline of Britpop's most successful band

While Liam has been playing a series of solo shows to mark the anniversary of Definitely Maybe, his brother Noel, 57, has been performing with his band High Flying Birds over the summer.

Liam, 51, dedicated Half The World Away to his “little brother” during one of his Definitely Maybe shows, saying he is “still so hard to get”.

But when a fan asked about Liam during one of Noel's gigs, the Oasis songwriter reportedly told the crowd that his brother should be “appreciating my genius” and “remember who wrote all the f*cking songs”.

Image: Oasis appearing on Top Of The Pops in the BBC TV studios in 2002. Photo: AP Photo/Mark Allan

What happened in 2009?

Oasis formed in the early 1990s and rose to fame with songs such as Supersonic, Cigarettes & Alcohol and Live Forever, before releasing their second album (What's The Story) the following year, Morning Glory, which spawned their first number one single, Some Might Say.

With hits including Wonderwall, Don't Look Back In Anger, Stand By Me, Lyla and The Importance Of Being Idle, they became one of the biggest bands in British music history.

When and where will the Oasis concert be held?

4 July 2025 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff

5 July 2025 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff

11 July 2025 – Heaton Park, Manchester

12 July 2025 – Heaton Park, Manchester

19 July 2025 – Heaton Park, Manchester

20 July 2025 – Heaton Park, Manchester

25 July 2025 – Wembley Stadium, London

26 July 2025 – Wembley Stadium, London

2 August 2025 – Wembley Stadium, London

3 August 2025 – Wembley Stadium, London

8 August 2025 – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

9 August 2025 – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

16 August 2025 – Croke Park, Dublin

17 August 2025 – Croke Park, Dublin

Their infamous breakup, which was preceded by a backstage brawl before they even took the stage at Paris' Rock en Seine festival in August 2009, only served to solidify the band's legendary status.

There was an incident where Liam damaged one of his brother's guitars and Noel dramatically quit the band, ending the partnership that had brought them fame and fortune.

“It is with sadness and great relief that I leave Oasis tonight,” Noel said in a statement. “People can say and write what they like, but I couldn't work with Liam for another day.”

Read more: 'Everything was out of control in the 90s': The 'unsolvable puzzle' of Oasis' biggest album

Stop crying, the oasis is back

Katie Spencer

Arts and Entertainment Correspondent

@SkyKatieSpencer

With as much confidence as you'd expect from one of the biggest bands in British rock, Oasis announced their reunion, saying “the waiting is over”.

The chances of Noel and Liam Gallagher performing together again have been looking increasingly unlikely with each passing year, but now the brothers' feud has frozen over.

The record-breaking 10 nights at Wembley are currently just four, but depending on how sales go, it's likely that additional dates will magically appear. As Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham told Sky News, “two lads from Manchester” will generously “inject a boost into London”.

So what’s their motivation? Some might cynically interpret the 14-show run as a money-making ploy, but the shows, held in different parts of the UK and Ireland, clearly demonstrate their determination to do this for their fans.

So get out your parkas. Stop crying. The Oasis is back. Of course, given their history, there are questions about whether the boys can actually finish the full run.

The feud has continued for years, with the pair publicly trading insults – Liam on social media, Noel more so when asked about his brother in interviews – but they say they have never spoken in person.

When the 2019 documentary As It Was was released, Liam told Sky News: ” [Noel’s] He was nicknamed “Tuck” after it was revealed that he did not allow Oasis music to be used in the film.

But 15 years later, they're now making amends, giving thousands of Oasis fans the chance to see them perform live once again.

Never-before-seen versions of tracks recorded during the first recording sessions for Definitely Maybe, including Live Forever, Cigarettes & Alcohol and Rock 'n' Roll star, will also be released on Friday to mark the anniversary.

Spotify said global streaming had increased by more than 160% between Monday and last week, ahead of the official announcement of Oasis' reunion tour.

