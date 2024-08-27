Experts asked to assess strategic threats to UK as part of defence review | Defence policy





The military, government departments, manufacturers and academics have been asked to assess strategic threats to the UK up to 2050 as part of a fundamental review of the Government's defence policy.

George Robertson, who served as NATO secretary general and defence secretary in Tony Blair's first government, sent a 24-page questionnaire to dozens of stakeholders on the future of Britain's defence.

Keir Starmer has commissioned Sir Robertson to set out a roadmap for keeping the country safe as Britain confronts global threats head on, and leaders across Europe recognise the need to boost defence spending to be ready for the ongoing threat from Russia.

Robertson is using his expertise to think about how to leverage Britain's capabilities and funding.

In a letter to respondents, he wrote that the threats facing the UK were growing and diverse, including war in Europe, conflict in the Middle East, states acting in ways that threaten regional and global stability and our values ​​and interests, terrorist groups, hybrid attacks and instability caused by climate change, the Guardian has seen.

The findings of his independent review are due to be published in the first half of 2025 and will feed into the Ministry of Defence (MoD) strategy.

Labor has pledged to increase defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2030, and Robertson said his review would look at the roles, capabilities and reforms needed to address the challenges, threats and opportunities arising along that spending path.

One of the questions is how Britain should contribute to Ukraine at least until 2027.

According to Ministry of Defence figures, the UK has provided $7.6 billion in military aid since the Russian invasion in February 2022, and Starmer has pledged to maintain $3 billion in military support annually until 2030-31, and more if needed.

Robertson also asked respondents to take a long-term view, describing the strategic threats and operational context for UK defence from now to 2050, and proposing priorities for the role UK defence should play from 2024 to 2040.

His review board includes British-born Fiona Hill, a former adviser to the US president and member of the National Security Council, and former British Joint Forces Commander Sir Richard Barron.

Respondents were also asked about the UK’s defence industry and how it could support and accelerate inward investment, innovation and export growth.

The questionnaire does not specifically mention the EU, although Foreign Secretary David Lammy declared in July that the UK would pursue a wide range of security arrangements. However, it does ask how the UK defence sector could build relationships with allies, partners and partners.

The vulnerability of Europe to the post-Cold War decline in ammunition production was underscored by shortages experienced in Ukraine last year, which prompted the Czech Republic to pursue initiatives to procure ammunition from outside the EU.

Skip newsletter promotions

Our morning email breaks down the day's major events, letting you know what's happening and why it matters.

Privacy Notice: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising, and externally funded content. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After the newsletter promotion

Perhaps bearing in mind the UK’s training of Ukrainian military personnel ahead of the delivery of F-16 fighter jets, Question 15 considers how the best distinction might be made between UK Defence and its allies and partners in terms of individual and collective education and training.

Defense respondents were asked how they could expedite the process of restoring all married and single-family housing to a level acceptable to the military.

Each service is asked to review its culture, organization, training, and institutional habits. They are also asked to describe how they can strengthen the imperatives of modern warfare and make recommendations for modernization.

A Ministry of Defence spokesman said: Our priority is to make the UK safe at home and strong abroad for decades to come.

The Strategic Defense Review will examine the threats we face, the state of our military, and identify the capabilities we need to address those threats.

This review has consulted widely with defence stakeholders, including industry partners, and recognises the need for a strong defence sector and resilient supply chain across the UK.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/aug/26/experts-asked-to-assess-strategic-threat-to-uk-as-part-of-defence-review The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos