Jennifer Kupcho, Sarah Schmelzel, Lexi Thompson complete 2024 U.S. Solheim Cup team | LPGA





GAINESVILLE, Va. (August 27, 2024) – U.S. Solheim Cup Team Captain Stacy Lewis has selected Jennifer Kupcho, Sarah Schmelzel and Lexi Thompson as captains for the 2024 Solheim Cup, which will be held September 13-15 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia.

Kupcho, Schmelzel and Thompson join nine automatic qualifiers for Team USA who were named following the AIG Women's Open competition. Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu, Lauren Coughlin, Ally Ewing, Allisen Corpuz, Megan Khang and Andrea Lee qualified through the U.S. Solheim Cup Team Rankings, while Rose Zhang and Alison Lee qualified through the Rolex Women's World Rankings.

Thompson will represent the United States for the seventh consecutive time, joining 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023. She is tied for third for the most times she has competed for the United States, joining Paula Creamer, Rosie Jones and Morgan Pressel, behind only Cristie Kerr and Juli Inkster with nine appearances and Beth Daniel and Meg Mallon with eight.

“Lexi was probably the easiest choice out of those three, with her experience. I know what Lexi can do in a Solheim Cup and that certainly helped her get a pick,” Lewis said. “She’s someone who’s going to help the team a lot, both on and off the golf course. With her experience, everyone on the team is going to be watching what she does and trying to learn from her. I’m really happy to have Lexi back.”

“It means a lot to me. To be able to represent my country is the greatest honor you can have,” Thompson said of being selected to the U.S. Solheim Cup team. “To be here again this year, especially in the United States, is a dream come true. To be able to play alongside my teammates and under the guidance of my captains and assistant captains, it’s all I could ask for.”

Kupcho will wear the red, white and blue for the third time, while Schmelzel will join Lauren Coughlin as a rookie on the U.S. Solheim Cup team.

“I think Jennifer is probably the perfect fit for this golf course. I love the height and the straightness with which she hits the ball. You can see that in the amount of strokes she gains off the tee and it’s always her ball striking that gets her going,” Lewis said. “Sarah is just super solid and doesn’t get discouraged. She’s a player that can play both formats with a lot of different people. She’s someone we’ve been following for a long time so we’re excited for her to play her first Solheim Cup and to play in Virginia.”

“I’m really happy to be back with Team USA, to be back in the team spirit,” Kupcho said. “I’m really happy to be back on American soil and just representing the United States in my country is really special to me. I’m really, really happy to be doing this for the third time and playing under Stacy, who’s a great captain.”

“It’s obviously something I’ve been thinking about since I started getting invited to the Solheim meetings last year,” Schmelzel said. “It’s something that kind of stays in the back of your mind, and it’s always there, in the back of your mind. It’s always something you’re working toward, so to finally get to that moment and realize that it had come to fruition, it was really surreal.”

Players began earning points toward the U.S. Solheim Cup standings at the 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Points were awarded to the top 40 finishers at each ranking event, with double points awarded at all five major championships. During the Solheim Cup year, all point values ​​increased by 50 percent. The full point breakdown is available at www.solheimcupusa.com/usa-points-standings/how-to-qualify.

The Solheim Cup, held every two years, is the most prestigious international team event in women's professional golf. In 2022, Team Europe retained the cup after a 14-14 tie with Team USA at Finca Cortesin in Spain. Team USA leads Team Europe, 10-7-1, all-time in Solheim Cup competition.

Fans can view full ticket details for the 2024 Solheim Cup at www.solheimcupusa.com/tickets. A variety of daily and weekly ticket and hospitality packages are available to ensure fans can enjoy every moment of the action at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lpga.com/news/2024/jennifer-kupcho-sarah-schmelzel-lexi-thompson-complete-2024-us-solheim-cup-team The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos