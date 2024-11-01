How does this year's Halloween weather forecast compare to previous years? uk news





No matter what Halloween celebration you have planned for this evening, the night will definitely not be memorable because of the weather!

But the mild and mostly dry conditions can persuade even the most reluctant parents to take their children on a trick-or-treating expedition. More so than pouring rain, anyway.

For reference, the warmest Halloween was 10 years ago in 2014. At the time, Kew Gardens recorded its highest daytime temperature of 23.6C. This is summer-like 74/75F.

By contrast, the coldest day was 90 years ago in 1934, when the daytime maximum temperature at Balmoral, the most royal residence, was just 0.6C (33F).

But of course, Halloween is the most uncivilized celebration since it is usually celebrated at night, so we go back to 2014, when night-time temperatures in Prestatyn stayed at 15.8C (60F).

Some of the outfits I wore that night were probably a little warm. There's nothing worse than a sweaty ghost. These are all bad optics!

Check the weather forecast for your area.

On the coldest Halloween night ever, we're looking at 1922, when the mercury dropped to -8.8C (16F) in Braemar.

The location also holds the record twice for the coldest temperature ever recorded in the UK – -27.2C (-17F) – in 1895 and 1982.

Image: Mostly mild and dry, not bad for trick or treating. Photo: iStock

The climate there does not seem to have persuaded many prospective residents, as the 2001 census recorded only 800 people.

No matter how enthusiastic your child is, it's rarely worth going out for snacks!

The wettest, windiest and sunniest places.

1968 was the wettest Halloween season, with 158.9 mm (6.25 inches) reported at Tollymore Park, County Down.

1977 was the windiest year, with peak gusts reaching 177 km/h at Gwennap Head, Cornwall.

1997 was the sunniest year ever, with 9.4 hours of sunshine reported at Bognor Regis in West Sussex.

So this evening we all escaped relatively lightly.

There will be widespread cloud cover across most of the county, but any break in clouds will create foggy, dark, swirling fog. Perfect for a spooky party. Not so great if you're traveling.

