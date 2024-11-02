More than meatballs: Ikea opens UK's first standalone restaurant in London | ikea





Meatballs are as famous as flat-pack furniture, and eating at one of their restaurants is often the highlight of an Ikea trip.

Now shoppers can enjoy an Ikea meal without having to literally haul around the kitchen sink, as Ikea has opened its first standalone restaurant on a British high street on King Street in Hammersmith. Located next to the City store in west London, the space seats 75 people and serves a range of Swedish dishes.

Diners can choose from two breakfast options: classic meatballs with mashed potatoes and peas, pasta with tomatoes and basil, fish and chips, and salmon with couscous and cooked meals. A children's tomato pasta dish is served, along with soft drinks and fruit.

It's a good price, said Feargal Cooke while dining with Mckenzie Lake. He agreed and said: “I love their hot dogs. Photo: David Levene/The Guardian

The restaurant also offers a bistro and cafe menu including hot dogs, ice cream, and a variety of desserts.

MacKenzie Lake, 22, who visited the restaurant with her sister's boyfriend, Feargal Cook, 26, said she found Ikea food to be very cheap while living locally. We usually come for the food. I like their hot dogs, Lake said. I definitely think the price is too good compared to the price of the food.

Cook said she likes Ikea food because of the convenience. We live right up the road so it's very close. [The food is] available. It's a good price. You ate more mashed potatoes, but I'm Irish so I want to eat more potatoes. great.

Prices for menu items are consistent with Ikea restaurant prices across the UK and range from 95p for a children's meal to 6.95p for a fish and chips or salmon meal. A meatball meal is 5.50 and a plant-based meal is 4.95.

Alice and Annie Anberree were visiting England from France. Alice (left) said it was much cheaper than anything else in London. Photo: David Levene/The Guardian

Alice Annbury (39), who visited the UK from France with her mother Annie Annbury (78), said she liked the restaurant because it was quiet and cheap.

'There is no music that I like that much, there is no sound,' he said. If not, you can still drink coffee. [much] And there was Wi-Fi, so I was able to work on my laptop. It's much cheaper than anywhere else in London.

Miguel Goncalbes and Karen Onbarza, both 31, stand in front of a display of household goods in a restaurant. Photo: David Levene/The Guardian

Ikea owners purchased Topshop's former flagship store on Oxford Street in London in 2021. However, due to problems with water leaking underground, the opening was postponed until the spring of 2025, about 18 months later than originally planned. An IKEA City store is also scheduled to open in Brighton, East Sussex, in late spring.

Matthew Gould, Market Manager at Ikea London City, said: “We know how much our customers love Ikea restaurants and we were delighted to celebrate the opening of our first high street restaurant.

Lovers of delicious cuisine can refuel during a shopping trip with the famous Swedish meatballs, enjoy coffee and sweet treats while enjoying traditional Swedish fika, or find inexpensive meals for the kids on the main street.

The restaurant's normal operating hours are Monday – Friday, 8 AM – 8 PM, Saturday 9 AM – 8 PM, and Sunday 9 AM – 4:30 PM. Breakfast is served until 11am, after which the standard menu is served.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/food/2024/nov/01/ikea-uk-restaurant-hammersmith-london The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos