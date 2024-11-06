British Foreign Secretary David Lammy seeks to reset relationship with Africa





British Foreign Secretary David Lammy is wrapping up his first trip to Africa, aimed at resetting relations with the 54 continent.

“Our new approach will listen rather than talk, deliver long-term growth rather than short-term solutions, and respectful partnerships that build a freer, safer and more prosperous continent,” he said. The two superpowers on the continent are Nigeria and South Africa.

Lammy's visit follows his appointment as foreign secretary for the Labor government that took office earlier this year.

Relations between African countries and other world powers have changed significantly since Labor was last in power in 2010.

Today, China is the largest trading partner for many African countries, and Russia is making increasing inroads, including providing military support to West African countries fighting jihadists.

Along with Türkiye, the oil-rich Gulf states have also expanded their influence on the continent through business and military deals.

By contrast, UK-Africa relations have been “much less lively”, says Alex Vines, head of the Africa program at London-based think tank Chatham House.

This is particularly the case between the UK and South Africa, the continent's biggest trading partner, and the trip is “an attempt to reboot”, he adds.

“I want to hear what our African partners need and foster relationships so that our friends and partners in the UK and Africa can grow together,” said Lammy.

Britain is not new to the continent. A long and sometimes irregular history underpins many of our relationships with African countries.

Almost all of the continent's former colonies are part of the Commonwealth, but countries with no historical links to Britain have also joined the Commonwealth, including Rwanda, Togo and Gabon. Angola also applied for membership.

“The Commonwealth will continue to be a key platform,” said Professor Nicole Beardsworth of Wits University in South Africa.

As the former colonies gained independence in the middle of the last century, Britain continued to play a sort of “big brother” role.

But this is now changing.

Dr Vines said Africa was not featured heavily in a key document published last year to outline the UK's priorities on the global stage.

“It included name checks for countries like Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya, but not much was written down,” he says.

Dr Vines added that he expected South African-British relations to improve under Labor because of the party's historic ties to the anti-apartheid movement that fought against white minority rule.

“This comes from the anti-apartheid struggle and solidarity provided by the Labor Party and those who were the labor movement for the struggle against apartheid,” he says.

However, Dr Beardsworth points out that former Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May tried to strengthen ties with Africa, but her efforts were “undone” after she resigned in 2019 due to turmoil in her then-ruling party.

The country has since experienced an unprecedented change of prime minister, having to deal with a domestic crisis, Britain's exit from the European Union and the Covid pandemic.

“Africa has fallen off the radar,” Dr Beardsworth said, adding that the controversial deal to send some asylum seekers from the UK to Rwanda was an exception.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cvglnmpgq7eo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos