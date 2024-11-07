Trump's tariffs will 'shock UK economy', raising prices, interest rates and unemployment





I am subject to tariffs. Trump famously posted on X in December 2018.

When people or countries come in to plunder our country's wealth, I hope they pay for the privilege of doing so. “This will always be the best way to maximize our economic strength.”

Trump argues that raising taxes and higher prices on imported goods can restore U.S. production, raise living standards and protect jobs.

As the slogan says, America First.

During his first term in office, President Trump launched a full-scale trade war with China after imposing tariffs on imported washing machines and solar panels, followed by tariffs on steel and aluminum.

That conflict died down during Joe Biden's presidency, but it continues. Many of Trump's tariffs and restrictions remain in effect.

Earlier this year, Biden added higher taxes on Chinese electric vehicles and semiconductors.

If re-elected, Trump proposes even higher tariffs, including additional tariffs of up to 60% on Chinese goods and at least 10% on goods imported from other countries.

The evidence that tariffs will work the way Trump claims is mixed at best.

They will certainly help finance the tax cuts he plans.

The problem is that there is a high possibility that these are acts of self-harm. As China demonstrated in 2018, countries tend to retaliate with their own trade tariffs.

Additional tariffs of the type Trump advocates would make everyone poorer, according to an analysis by the National Institute for Economic and Social Research (NIESR).

The results show that countries such as Canada, Switzerland and Mexico (80% of Mexican exports come from the US) will be hit hardest, but living standards in the UK will also be damaged.

Impact of US tariffs on UK GDP and inflation. Source: National Institute of Economic and Social Research

Although the price of Britain's exports to the United States will inevitably rise, the National Institute for Economic and Social Research (NIESR) estimates that domestic inflation will rise by about 3.4 percentage points in 2025 as the price of British imports rises and households' spending power decreases. And business.

NIESR assumes that the Bank of England should respond by raising interest rates, raising business costs and reducing investment capacity.

NIESR estimates that UK economic growth will contract by 0.4% in 2025 (down from a forecast of 1.2%) and plateau entirely in 2026. Unemployment will also increase.

Tariffs act like taxes on consumption. Ahmet Kaya, chief economist at NIESR, said low-income households are hardest hit because they spend more of their income on basic goods and services.

He added that President Trump's proposed tariffs would be another shock to the British economy. People in the UK will pay higher prices for the products they buy and will have less money to spend on other goods and services. As our research shows, tariffs are often the worst solution to economic problems, creating a lose-lose situation.

For exclusive and original coverage from ITV News, subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Get it delivered straight to your inbox every Friday morning.

In NIESR's view, US tariffs will hit both UK consumption and investment hard regardless of whether the UK retaliates, but the impact will be short-lived and the economy will recover by 2028.

Some of Trump's former advisers, such as Arthur Laffer (the man who gave the world the curve) and Kevin Hassett (former chairman of Trump's Council of Economic Advisers), argue that the threat of tariffs is a scare tactic designed to be used to negotiate trade agreements. .

Is Trump bluffing? Only he knows. It is interesting to note that according to NIESR's analysis, the country most vulnerable to US tariffs is the United States.

Impact of US tariffs on US, Chinese and UK GDP growth. Source: National Institute of Economic and Social Research

Can Trump do it? Much will depend on whether he wins both the presidency and control of Congress.

Of course, companies could challenge the tariffs in court, but that process could take months and there's no guarantee it would succeed.

Evidence shows that free trade can stimulate economic growth and improve living standards.

As more countries allow the exchange of goods or services without restrictions, more consumers tend to enjoy lower prices and wider choice.

But free trade increases competition and investment, creates inequality and opportunity, and creates losers as well as winners.

Dr. Ahmet Kaya, chief economist at the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, said the tariffs were a “lose-lose situation” for both the US and UK.

The United States is the wealthiest economy on Earth and has clearly benefited from opening up commerce with other countries.

But free trade also gave America the Rust Belt. Regions of the Northwest and Northeast such as Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, and Pennsylvania have seen decades of heavy industry decline, factories closing, and jobs moving overseas.

The United States has a significant trade deficit with countries like China and Mexico, where imports exceed exports.

Donald Trump believes that these deficits are harmful to the American economy, and as this election campaign has demonstrated, this is a popular perception among many voters.

You don't have a vote in this election, but NIESR's research shows that your prosperity depends on the outcome.

Want expert briefings on American politics and the presidential race? Listen to our latest podcast, Talking Politics USA

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.itv.com/news/2024-11-05/trumps-tariffs-would-hike-uk-prices-interest-rates-and-unemployment The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos