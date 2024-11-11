“Realizing that a part of the United States rejects the advancement of anything that is not white and male is a difficult thing to face”





A stand near the White House, Washington, November 7, 2024. GAIA SQUARCI FORLE MONDE

Kimberly Ellis has been head of the San Francisco City Council's Women's Department since 2020. A legal expert, she led Emerge, the association encouraging women in politics inspired by Kamala Harris' first campaign in San Francisco in 2004. She ran unsuccessfully for election. president of the California Democratic Party in 2017 and 2019 to shake up the establishment and try to bring the party closer to the underprivileged classes. She has accompanied Harris in his political rise over the past 20 years.

What was your reaction to Kamala Harris' defeat?

I wavered between a state of shock, deep sadness, anger and fear. And where I am right now in the grieving process is understanding that whatever narratives or stories we may have or have wanted to believe about what America was or is, the outcome of this election, for better or worse for a lot of people, that It's for worse, that's what this country is right now. And it was a sobering realization.

And it's difficult because many of us have worked for a very long time, myself, almost two decades, to improve the material situation of the marginalized, of those who do not have the opportunity to express themselves, of those who have been historically oppressed, including women and girls and members of our LGBTQ community, people with disabilities, the poor working class.

This awareness that there is a strong and growing part of this country that not only rejects the advancement of anything other than white, masculine, and heteronormative, but is willing to actively participate in the foregrounding and Improving a regressive program is a really difficult thing to face.



California will continue to be not only a beacon of hope, but also the tip of the spear when it comes to the resistance that must now be mounted against this new regime. But for many people like me, especially women of color and black women who have been fighting this fight for decades with incremental advances and progress, the wear and tear, the physical, emotional, mental and spiritual wear and tear that this kind Today, resistance demands more than many of us are willing to endure again.

Do you feel that what you represent is rejected by your country?

Absolutely. One of the things that was on full display in this election was the concept of toxic masculinity. It's one of those American traits that permeates every aspect of American life.

You have 38.7% of this article left to read. The rest is reserved for subscribers.

