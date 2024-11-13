After the UK general election, Labor lost 40% of its parliamentary seats.





Unlock Editor's Digest for free

FT editor-in-chief Roula Khalaf picks her favorite articles from this week's newsletter.

Labor lost more than 40% of the parliamentary seats it defended in by-elections following the general election, a further sign of the party's plummeting popularity since the Fourth of July.

A new analysis of parliamentary voting performance shows that political parties' vote shares in local government by-elections have fallen by 80%, with declines of more than 10% in almost half of the cases.

David Cowling, a political analyst and former BBC political research editor who carried out the analysis, said he expects the ruling party to suffer some blows after the general election, but certainly not as immediate or drastic as this one.

He analyzed the 101 parliamentary by-elections that Labor has contested across England, Wales and Scotland since 4 July.

After the general election, Labor defended a total of 58 parliamentary seats, winning 34 of them but losing 24.

The party lost parliamentary seats to the Liberal Democrats, Greens, English Reform Party and Scottish Nationalists, but most of its losses involved handing over 14 parliamentary seats from Labor to the Conservatives.

The decline comes after the party won 402 of 650 congressional districts and secured a massive majority of 163 this summer, despite winning just 34% of the popular vote.

Some content could not be loaded. Check your Internet connection or browser settings.

Post-election tallies have shown opinion polls in many parts of the country documenting a decline in Labor's favorability rating.

Cowling said it was particularly surprising that the Tories had succeeded in taking back parliament from Labor after suffering their worst ever defeat in July. To me, this is extraordinary, to expect Labour, the Lib Dems and the Greens to peck at the Conservative Party's corpse and strip it bare.

Labor also won five additional parliamentary seats, including three in Scotland and one in Wales.

Overall, Labor's vote share in the 101 by-elections increased to 20 seats, nine of which were in Scotland and two in Wales. This indicates that Labor is in worse shape in England than in other parts of the country where the party contests elections.

Labor is considered to have built a very effective voter base before the general election, but its support ratings are shallow in many areas. The party secured one of the largest majorities in British history, with the lowest vote share for a winning party in modern times.

Tory poll analyst Sir Robert Hayward said it was unprecedented for the incoming government to have incurred the wrath of voters in so many parliaments over the past four months.

Cowling also analyzed all public opinion polls conducted since the general election and found that voter support for Labor had fallen by eight percentage points since July 4, from an average of 38% to 30% in October.

Some content could not be loaded. Check your Internet connection or browser settings.

Meanwhile, the approval rating for the Conservative Party was analyzed to have increased from an average of 21% to 25% over the same period.

Hayward said he appeared to have confirmed the collapse in support for Keir Starmer as prime minister, as confirmed by opinion polls.

Starmer's personal approval rating has fallen faster than any modern British prime minister, from +11 before the election to -38 this week, according to research group More in Common.

On Tuesday, More in Common published the results of a survey conducted between 8 and 11 November, the first since Kemi Badenoch took office as Tory leader, showing the Tories narrowly ahead of Labor by two percentage points on 29%. It turns out that it is. vs. 27%.

A Labor spokesman said: This new Labor government has inherited unprecedented challenges from the Conservatives, with collapsed public services and dire public finances. We have already started fixing the basics and delivering changes.

Data visualization by Jonathan Vincent

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/0a219548-9c27-4e69-a76d-c543f1eddfab The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos