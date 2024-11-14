Which company sued Apple? Potential payouts for 40 million UK customers for using iCloud | Science, Climate and Technology News





Consumer Rights Organization Which? A $3 billion lawsuit is filed against Apple over how it distributes iCloud.

If the lawsuit is successful, approximately 40 million Apple customers in the UK could receive dividends.

The suit alleges that Apple, which controls the iOS operating system, violated UK competition law by offering preferential treatment for iCloud storage, effectively “trapping” customers who use Apple devices to use it.

It also claims the company stifled competition and overcharged its customers.

Rights groups claim that Apple encouraged users to sign up for iCloud for storing photos, videos and other data while making it difficult to use alternative providers.

any? Apple does not allow customers to store or back up any data on their phones to third-party providers, which it claims violates competition laws.

The consumer rights group says that after iOS users sign up for iCloud, they will have to pay for the service if their photos, notes, messages and other data exceed the free 5GB limit.

Anabel Hoult, CEO of Which?, said: “With these claims, Which? is showing that big companies like Apple cannot afford to fool British consumers.”

“Taking this legal action means we can help ensure consumers get the compensation they deserve, deter similar behavior in the future, and create a better, more competitive marketplace.”

Apple 'denies' the claims and will defend itself

Apple “rejects” the idea that customers are tied to iCloud use and told Sky News it would “vigorously” defend it.

“Apple believes in providing customers with choice,” a spokesperson said.

“Our users are not required to use iCloud, and many of our users use a variety of third-party alternatives to store their data. We also do our best to make transferring data to iCloud or another service as easy as possible.

“We reject any suggestion that our iCloud practices are anti-competitive and will vigorously defend against any legal claims if they are not.”

They also said that nearly half of their customers don't use iCloud and that their pricing is the same as other cloud storage providers.

How much will UK Apple customers get if their case is successful?

The lawsuit will represent all UK Apple customers who have used iCloud services since October 1, 2015. Customers who do not wish to be included must opt ​​out.

However, if a consumer lives overseas but is eligible (for example, if they lived in the UK and used iCloud and then moved elsewhere), they can still participate.

Consumer rights groups estimate that individual consumers could end up paying an average of £70 over that period, depending on how long they have paid for the service.

Apple is facing similar lawsuits in the United States. The U.S. Department of Justice is accusing Apple of shutting down the iPhone ecosystem to create a monopoly.

Apple said it would respond strongly to the lawsuit, saying it was “factually and legally incorrect.”

Big Tech War

This is the latest in a series of challenges that tech giants such as Apple, Google and Samsung have faced regarding anti-competitive practices.

Most notable was a landmark case in the United States earlier this year, in which a judge ruled that Google had an illegal monopoly on the Internet search market.

The company is now facing a second antitrust lawsuit and may have to spin off some of its businesses.

Read more: Google faces threat of breakup.

Image: File photo: Reuters

And in a lawsuit filed by a private game company last December, a judge ruled that Google's Android App Store had a monopoly.

William Fitzgerald, of tech campaign organization The Worker Agency, told Sky News: “Now that five companies control the entire internet economy, there is a real need for people to fight back and really put pressure on the government.”

Image: William Fitzgerald speaks to Sky News at the Lisbon Web Summit.

“That’s why we have government: to hold companies accountable and actually enforce the law.”

