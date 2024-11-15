The Gaza view: What the US decision not to punish Israel looks like | Israeli-Palestinian conflict News





The US State Department said it would not limit the weapons it supplies to Israel, clarifying only that it has not been able to conclude that Israel is not working to authorize aid sufficient in the enclave that it has been bombing for more than a year. 13 months.

In mid-October, the United States said Israel had 30 days to alleviate the humanitarian crisis it had caused in Gaza. A month later, they acknowledged that the humanitarian situation in Gaza remained dire, but said they would not impose a ban on further arms sales to Israel. continue his war.

As winter approaches and the current siege conditions imposed by the Israeli army across Gaza continue unabated, residents and aid agencies say they fear the worst is yet to come.

These are not specific steps

In its October 13 letter to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the State Department appeared to address some of the concerns related to the humanitarian crisis caused by its unwavering support for Israel's war on Gaza.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin demanded, among other things, a written commitment that Israel would not pursue a siege of northern Gaza in accordance with what is commonly referred to as the general.

Netanyahu reportedly gave such assurances verbally, but refused to commit to them publicly.

The letter also calls on Israel to allow at least 350 aid trucks to arrive daily in Gaza, open a fifth crossing, allow people trapped in Israeli-imposed coastal IDP camps to move inside land before winter, to allow humanitarian agencies to enter suffering northern Gaza. a seat within a seat, and end the implementation of recent legislation preventing the United Nations Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA) from operating in the Gaza Strip.

Eight international aid agencies Anera, Care, MedGlobal, Mercy Corps, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Oxfam, Refugees International and Save the Children warned on Tuesday that Israel does not meet any of the specific criteria outlined in the US letter.

That evening, State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel announced that the United States would take no action against Israel, telling reporters and, by extension, the two million people trapped in Gaza: ” These are not specific measures.

Specific suffering

The situation is now more than desperate, wrote Louise Wateridge, head of emergencies at UNRWA, in a message sent from northern Gaza.

There are no more words to describe the misery and suffering inflicted on the people here. People are scrambling for a bag of flour. Families are begging for water. There is absolutely no humanity here, she said.

Palestinians queue for food in Deir el-Balah, Gaza, October 17, 2024 [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]

Conditions in Gaza are desperate.

Israel, in addition to killing more than 43,700 people, has forced around 90 percent of Gaza's population to flee their homes to face the daily realities of starvation and disease in crumbling camps it bombs often.

Compounding the unprecedented suffering, the UN says, is that Israel limited the number of aid trucks it allows into the blockaded enclave to a record level in October.

Since October, Israel has exacerbated aid distribution difficulties, dividing the enclave in two, with around 69,000 people north of the Israeli siege line, the Netzarim Corridor, unable to access the aid they need. they need to live.

The United Nations Inter-Agency Standing Committee has found that the entire population of northern Gaza is at imminent risk of death from disease, famine and violence.

Conditions are only slightly better in the south, where the disease is spreading, food is limited and thousands of families are gathered in appalling accommodation conditions, aid workers in Gaza told Al Jazeera.

We need more aid, we need more access, we need more crossing points, we need more humanitarian responders on the ground to continue this response and build on this response, Wateridge said from Gaza.

Specificity of the response, or non-response

Israel has taken steps to slightly increase its aid in recent weeks and to expand the humanitarian zones it has imposed and often bombs, despite the thousands of displaced families who have sought refuge there.

Having apparently left things to the last minute, Israel's security cabinet met on Tuesday, the day of the US deadline, to approve measures to comply with US demands.

At the meeting, some ministers argued that there was no need for such efforts because they expected that the new US President Donald Trump would not implement any arms embargo against Israel, especially during its first days in power.

The cabinet is made up of people who would prefer that Gaza residents emigrate voluntarily, said Mairav ​​Zonszein, International Crisis Group's senior analyst on Israel, referring to a frequent euphemism used by some cabinet members for forced displacement. in order to make way for illegal Israeli settlements.

Children sit on the back of a donkey cart as displaced Palestinians from Beit Hanoon shelters cross the main Salah al-Din street towards Jabalia [File: Omar al-Qatta/AFP]

This [security cabinet effort] was a temporary measure to avoid [US President Joe] Biden imposes additional restrictions [on Israel]. However, even that was not the case, Zonszein concluded.

Red lines ignored

During the 13-month war on Gaza, Israel ignored American warnings and expressed concerns, even those raised about the killing of its citizens, while the United States continued to supply weapons to Israel.

In October, an investigation by the Reuters news agency found that senior U.S. officials warned the Biden administration of potential Israeli war crimes days after the war began a year earlier.

Yet the United States has continued to emphasize its unwavering support for Israel.

In September, a senior U.S. official reportedly warned Netanyahu not to invade Lebanon, which Israel did anyway the following month, killing about 3,400 people so far and displacing more than 1.2 million people.

Specific laws violated

The United States aided and abetted the Israeli genocide against the Palestinians, in violation of Article 3(e) of the Genocide Convention. [and] the US Genocide Convention Implementation Act, which could put Washington in violation of its own and international law, international human rights lawyer Francis Boyle told Al Jazeera.

Nevertheless, although it did not follow through on the measures outlined in its October ultimatum, the United States warned Israel at the UN against the forced displacement of the population of northern Gaza or against the policy of famine.

No consequences were mentioned.

