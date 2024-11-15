Public Affairs Office | Bitfinex Hacker Sentenced for Money Laundering Plot Involving Billions of Dollars in Stolen Cryptocurrency





Ilya Lichtenstein was sentenced today to five years in prison for his involvement in a money laundering conspiracy stemming from the hacking and theft of approximately 120,000 bitcoins from Bitfinex, a global cryptocurrency exchange.

According to court documents, Lichtenstein, 35, hacked the Bitfinex network in 2016, using advanced hacking tools and techniques. Once inside the network, Lichtenstein fraudulently authorized over 2,000 transactions transferring 119,754 bitcoins from Bitfinex to a cryptocurrency wallet under Lichtenstein's control. Lichtenstein then took steps to cover his tracks by deleting Bitfinex network access credentials and other log files that could have revealed his conduct to law enforcement. Following the hack, Lichtenstein enlisted the help of his wife, Heather Morgan, to launder the stolen funds.

Lichtenstein, sometimes with Morgan's help, employed numerous sophisticated laundering techniques, including using fictitious identities to create online accounts; use of computer programs to automate transactions; deposit the stolen funds into accounts on various darknet markets and cryptocurrency exchanges and then withdraw the funds; converting bitcoin into other forms of cryptocurrency in a practice known as chain hopping; deposit part of the proceeds of crime into cryptocurrency mixing services; using U.S.-based business accounts to legitimize Lichtenstein and Morgan's banking business; and exchange part of the stolen funds for gold coins.

On August 3, 2023, Lichtenstein and Morgan both pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. In addition to his prison term, Lichtenstein was sentenced to three years of supervised release. Morgan is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 18.

Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri, chief of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division; United States Attorney Matthew M. Graves for the District of Columbia; Chief Guy Ficco of IRS Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI); Deputy Director Bryan Vorndran of the FBI Cyber ​​Division; Special Agent in Charge Douglas S. DePodesta of the FBI Chicago Field Office; and Special Agent in Charge William S. Walker of the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York Field Office made the announcement.

The IRS-CI Cybercrimes Unit in Washington, D.C., the FBI Chicago Field Office, the FBI Virtual Assets Unit, and the HSI New York Field Office are investigating the case, with assistance from the International Affairs Office of the Ministry of Justice and the Ansbach Police Department in Germany.

Trial attorneys Jessica Peck and C. Alden Pelker of the Criminal Division's Computer Crime and Intellectual Property Section (CCIPS) and Special Assistant United States Attorney Christopher B. Brown for the District of Columbia are prosecuting the case . Assistant United States Attorney Jolie Zimmerman, paralegal specialists Angela De Falco and Brian Rickers, and paralegal Jessica McCormick, all for the District of Columbia, provided valuable assistance. CCIPS Attorney Christen Gallagher, former Assistant United States Attorney Jessica C. Brooks for the District of Columbia, the U.S. Attorneys' Offices for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and the Southern District of New York, and the HSI Philadelphia Field Office, also provided significant assistance.

Consistent with standard practice in criminal forfeiture cases, there will be a formal proceeding pursuant to Rule 32.2 of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure for third party claimants to submit claims for any seized and forfeited property. Additional information is available on the Department of Justice's Major Cases website at www.justice.gov/usao-dc/2016-bitfinex-hack.

