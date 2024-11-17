Trump transition team compiles list of current and former US military officers who could face court-martial





Trump's transition team is compiling a list of current and former U.S. military officers who were directly involved in the Afghanistan withdrawal and exploring the possibility of court-martialing them for their involvement, official says American and a person close to the plan. .

Officials working on the transition are considering creating a commission to investigate the 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan, including collecting information on who was directly involved in military decision-making, how it was carried out and whether military leaders could be eligible. charges as serious as treason, said the U.S. official and no one familiar with the plan.

They are taking this very seriously, the person familiar with the plan said.

Trump's transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Matt Flynn, former deputy secretary of defense for counternarcotics and global threats, is helping to lead the effort, the sources said. This is an examination of how the United States first entered the war in Afghanistan and how it ultimately withdrew.

A military transport plane takes off as Afghans who cannot access the airport to evacuate are stranded in Kabul, Afghanistan, 2021. Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

President-elect Donald Trump condemned the withdrawal as a humiliation and the most embarrassing day in our nation's history.

It is unclear, however, what would legally justify treason charges since the military officers were following President Joe Biden's orders to withdraw all U.S. forces from Afghanistan.

A 2022 independent review by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction blamed the Trump and Biden administrations for the chaotic 2021 U.S. withdrawal.

Trump first reached a deal with the Taliban in 2020 to withdraw all U.S. forces from Afghanistan, about 13,000 troops, and release 5,000 Taliban fighters from prison. The Biden administration subsequently completed the withdrawal and vastly overestimated the ability of Afghan government forces to fight the Taliban on their own.

Trump's pick for defense secretary, Fox News personality Pete Hegseth, criticized the withdrawal, saying the United States lost the war and wasted billions of dollars.

In his book The War on Warriors, Hegseth writes: “The next president of the United States must radically overhaul the senior leadership of the Pentagon to prepare us to defend our nation and defeat our enemies. A lot of people need to be laid off. The debacle in Afghanistan is of course the most obvious example.

Afghan applicants crowd a cafe to seek help in applying for the 2021 Special Immigrant Visa program in Kabul, Afghanistan. File Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

Hegseth calls the withdrawal a humiliating retreat and says Pentagon leaders have not been held accountable for the deadly Abbey Gate attack, which killed 13 U.S. service members and about 170 Afghan civilians. They were also not held responsible for a subsequent U.S. airstrike in Kabul that officials said would kill the leader of the Islamic State group behind the suicide bombing, but which killed 10 innocent Afghans , including seven children, he wrote.

These generals lied. They managed it badly. They violated their oath. They failed. They dishonored our troops and our nation. They killed people needlessly, he writes. And for now, they keep their jobs. Worse yet, they continue to actively erode our military and its values ​​by capitulating to civilians with radical agendas. They are embarrassing, with still stars on their shoulders.

The transition team is exploring the possibility of recalling several active-duty commanders for possible charges, the U.S. official said.

It is unclear whether the Trump administration will pursue treason charges and may instead focus on less serious charges that highlight the officers' involvement. They want to lead by example, the person with knowledge of the plan said.

Taliban fighters storm into Kabul International Airport, brandishing U.S.-supplied weapons, equipment and uniforms after the U.S. military completed its withdrawal, in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 31, 2021. Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images file

Speaking to NBC News days before the election, Howard Lutnick, one of two advisers leading the transition, said Trump learned after his first administration that he had hired Democratic generals and that he would not make this mistake again.

Former officials who worked in Trump's first administration said they advised Trump against policies they believed would weaken U.S. national security, such as withdrawing U.S. troops from Syria. And they have advised against actions that they say could violate the Constitution or inflame tensions domestically, such as deploying active-duty U.S. troops to quell protests after the police killing of George Floyd in 2020.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/trump-transition-team-compiling-list-current-former-us-military-office-rcna180489 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos