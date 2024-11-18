Overpriced: Christmas markets divide opinion across Britain | christmas market





Halloween cobwebs could barely escape shop windows in Birmingham city center when one of the UK's largest German Christmas markets opened on November 1.

For over seven weeks, stretching over 500 yards along the city's main shopping street and extending all the way to the main square, dozens of stalls sell bratwurst, sweet treats, trinkets and beer for pints (glass deposit included) at 12 o'clock. .

It's not the same anymore. It's too commercial. Kate Jones, 46, who was passing through the market on her way home from work, said it started too early and the prices were too high. I've been working here for 20 years and have seen the company grow much larger. It's not that intimate. I don't go anymore. I think a lot of people who live and work here feel that way.

Christmas markets, which are bigger than ever and open longer than ever, are increasingly polarizing opinion across Britain as some residents and businesses grow tired of busy crowds and repetitive stalls.

Residents say Birmingham's Frankfurt Christmas Market has grown so much that even the stalls look similar. Photo: Christopher Thomond/The Guardian

Passing by on Wednesday evening, Hannah, 36, said she wished it could go back to how it was when it opened late on November 1. It would be better if all the stalls were independent, but they all just sell the same thing. It's an expensive tattoo, but I think it'll be fun.

Each of the six stalls had a marshmallow stall, her friend Matt, 36, added. And it's so large that it affects the entire city center.

Beatrice Douzjian, co-owner of the family-run Ju Jus cafe in the city, said she thought it was a shame to devote so much time and resources to Christmas markets when small businesses were struggling.

She said she noticed a lull in business as soon as it took off. It drives business away from small independent businesses like us, but provides no value to the customer, and the same tattoos are sold at extortionate prices across the market.

A similar problem is occurring in Manchester, where night-time economy adviser Sacha Lord said that while nine million people were expected to visit city center markets this year, local businesses were losing customers to Christmas stalls.

Visitors attending the opening ceremony of the Birmingham Frankfurt Christmas Market. Beatrice Douzjian, co-owner of a family-run cafe in the city, said the amount of resources being given to the market was a shame. Photo: Christopher Thomond/The Guardian

Additional sightseeing is great, but pubs, bars and restaurants can have their downsides. People who aren't near a market or don't benefit from all the foot traffic may see a drop in foot traffic, Lord said.

City planners should help by keeping food stands away from similar restaurants, but there's also a huge opportunity for the places themselves to create their own experiences that draw people out of the cold.

Matthew Lockren, of Pure Craft Bar and Kitchen, next to Birmingham's Christmas market, has felt the benefits and said sales have doubled every year since opening.

He said there is a huge opportunity for us as a company.

Sacha Lord, Manchester's night-time economy adviser, said the market could have a negative impact on pubs, bars and restaurants, and not being near the market could lead to a decline in footfall. Photo: Christopher Thomond/The Guardian

In some parts of the United States, Christmas markets are so successful that they become unprofitable on their own. The Lincoln Market, which has been in operation for 40 years, was permanently canceled last year due to concerns about overcrowding after attracting a record 300,000 visitors over four days in 2022.

Manchester's Christmas Market began in 1998 with a few stalls and later expanded to Albert Square. There, European merchants whipped up their wares under the watchful eye of the famous Zippy Santa that decorated the town hall.

With the building renovated, the market has been spread further across the city since 2018, with 240 stalls this year. Many people here say the variety of goods on offer has decreased and prices have risen. Brexit has resulted in more local traders than visiting Europeans.

I don't even have to go through it. You've only seen one part and you've seen it all. Everything used to be different, but now all you need is food and drink, said Michelle, 56.

When they first started there were a lot of people there from Europe, said her friend Lisa, 57. Now it's all the same. The price is too expensive. Food and drinks have gone up a lot.

Opening night of the Manchester Christmas Market, which has been held since 1998. Observers say the variety of goods on offer has decreased and prices have risen. Photo: Christopher Thomond/The Guardian

Caroline Durkin, 69, said she had lived in Manchester for so long that it was no longer a new thing for her. But it's really nice to have them arrive and get in the mood for Christmas to begin.

The market also affects people with disabilities. This is because access to the city center for disabled people is limited due to the influx of people and obstacles in the form of street vendors and street furniture.

In York, blue badge holders have been restricted from entering the city center during Christmas market opening hours. Flick Williams, of campaign group Reverse The Ban, said it had a huge impact on the ability of disabled people to access goods and services in ways that non-disabled people take for granted.

After complaints were made, the council changed its policy. James Gilchrist, the council's director of environment, transport and planning, said: Council officers have decided to give blue badge holders access to the town center for two hours during less busy times during the Christmas markets. Council officers are currently working with market organizers Make it York and other stakeholders to implement measures as quickly as possible.

A Birmingham City Council spokesperson said: The Frankfurt Christmas Market attracts millions of visitors to the city every year and provides a huge economic boost. We are also proud that this market provides jobs for more than 350 local people working alongside our German staff.

A Birmingham City Council spokesman said the mayor had attracted millions of visitors to the city and provided jobs for hundreds of local residents. Photo: Christopher Thomond/The Guardian

Manchester Christmas Market is very proud to be the largest Christmas market in the UK and is delighted to have broken all attendance records since opening last Friday, local councilor Pat Karney said. The magical Christmas atmosphere throughout our markets is free for everyone to enjoy, without having to buy anything.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/travel/2024/nov/18/its-overpriced-tat-christmas-markets-divide-opinion-across-the-uk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos