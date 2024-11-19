UK weather: New snow and ice warnings in place as forecasters warn of further travel disruptions | uk news





Among the new weather warnings currently in force across England are ice warnings for the South East and West Midlands.

The wintry weather caused widespread travel problems and more than 200 schools were closed on Tuesday.

Forecasters said difficult conditions would persist until Wednesday morning, raising the prospect of difficult commute times on roads and public transport.

The freeze warning covers London and most of southern England west to Exeter and as far north as Birmingham, Leicester and Chester, and expires at 10am.

Snow and ice warnings also apply to almost all of Wales except some of the far west, most of western and northern Scotland and all of Northern Ireland. It's until 10 a.m. again.

Image: The warning is in effect from 10am to noon Wednesday. Photo: Korea Meteorological Administration

Another snow and ice warning is in place along the coast from East Anglia to the Scottish Borders until noon.

The Met Office warned that some journeys by road and rail could take longer in the morning.

It says drivers should allow extra time and pack items such as blankets, shovels, cell phone chargers, food and water.

Pedestrians should also be cautious of icy surfaces, and cyclists are advised to use main roads where they are likely to have been treated.

Temperatures in many areas are expected to be close to freezing overnight, with snow accumulations ranging from a few centimeters to potentially more than 10 centimeters in higher elevations.

Areas above 300 meters in Scotland could see accumulations of 15 to 20 cm, the Met Office said.

Check the weather forecast for your area.

Image: People playing in the snow on Buxton Hill, Derbyshire. Photo: PA Image: Village of Brandon, Durham. Photo: PA

Met Office chief meteorologist Neil Armstrong said: “With cold Arctic air firmly established over the UK, the winter risk is likely to continue throughout this week and there will be further updates on warnings in the coming days.”

Temperatures hit below freezing across most of England on Monday night, with temperatures dropping to minus 11.2C in Braemar, Aberdeenshire.

Heavy snowfall was widely reported on Tuesday morning, with 12cm of snow falling in Watnall, Nottinghamshire.

Image: Sam Drinkwater's granary stables, Strensham, Worcestershire. Photo: PA

By Tuesday afternoon, around 140 schools were reported closed in Wales, around 50 in the West Midlands and 20 in Derbyshire.

It has also caused travel headaches for thousands of train passengers as National Rail warned of disruptions to a number of lines.

Of the 120 services planned by East Midlands Rail by midday, around 64 (53%) had been canceled or delayed by at least 30 minutes, according to punctuality website trains.im.

Image: Carr Gate, West Yorkshire. Photo:PA

Figures for other operators included London North Eastern Railway (37%), Transport for Wales (13%), West Midlands Trains (13%) and CrossCountry (12%).

Rail travelers are advised to check online before departing, and drivers should also plan ahead.

Image: Luton, Bedfordshire Image: Buxton, Derbyshire. Photo:PA

Darren Clark, of the National Highways, said: “If ice or snow is forecast, Gritters will clear the roads around the clock, but it is still important to drive to the conditions.

“Keep your distance and slow down, because even in seemingly normal conditions, patches of ice can form even if there is no snow on the road or the roadway can be slippery without fresh sand.

“Drivers should plan their trips, monitor the weather forecast and pack a snow kit consisting of blankets, food, water and a shovel.”

Image: Heavy snowfall in Warwick. Photo: PA Image: Brill, Buckinghamshire Image: Wednesfield in the West Midlands. Photo: Phil Bateman

The UK Health and Safety Executive (UKHSA) has also issued its first yellow cold warning of the season until 6pm on Saturday for the entire UK except the south.

An amber alert is issued when the weather is likely to have “serious impacts across health and social care services”, including a possible increase in deaths, particularly among older people or people with existing health problems.

Image: A yellow cold warning has been issued for most of England. Photo: UKHSA

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events at UKHSA, said: “When cold weather sets in, it’s important to make sure your vulnerable friends, family and neighbors are well prepared, especially if they are elderly or if temperatures are at higher risk.”

A second-lowest yellow health alert has been issued for the South East, South West and London.

Image: Belper, Derbyshire. Photo: Ben Drain

Expect more to come

The Met Office warned that more heavy rain, strong winds and snow could fall for the rest of the week as temperatures remain below average.

“Heavier snow accumulation is expected throughout the week in northern Scotland and lower elevations over exposed areas, mainly at night,” he said.

Image: Snow and ice at Corgarff, Aberdeenshire. Photo: PA Image: Snow piled up at Glensea Ski Centre. Photo: PA Image: Snow and ice surround the Watchers sculpture in Corgarff, Aberdeenshire. Photo:PA

People living in affected areas have been advised they may experience power outages and cell phone coverage may be affected.

The Met Office said there was a small chance that some rural communities would be cut off.

Image: Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands. Photo: Raj Patel Image: Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire

