Further chaos in UK after Storm Bert causes devastating flooding | uk weather





Storm Bert is expected to cause further disruption on Monday after heavy rain over the weekend caused massive flooding and a major accident in Wales.

The Met Office's last rain warning ended at 11.59pm on Sunday, but strong winds continue and rain from higher elevations could reach rivers, disrupting travel and clean-up operations.

Hundreds of homes were flooded, roads turned into rivers and winds of up to 82mph were recorded in parts of England. At least five deaths have been reported in England and Wales since the storm struck.

More than 200 flood warnings are in place in England and Wales and travel problems are expected to continue into next week. Thousands of homes were without power, and flights and train services were delayed or canceled due to the weather.

South Wales is counting the cost of the storm after a major incident was declared in the Cynon Tarp area of ​​Ronda on Sunday amid fears it will have a bigger impact than Storm Dennis in 2020.

In a post on X, Keir Starmer thanked emergency services and said he had spoken to Eluned Morgan, the First Minister of Wales. My thoughts are with those affected, the prime minister said on Sunday.

Morgan said it had been a really difficult weekend and the flooding had taken a huge toll on those involved. It has been a really difficult weekend and she would like to thank the emergency services for all the support they are providing to those affected, she said.

I believe this is the second time a storm has affected so many people. Because of the significant investments made since the last storm hit, we have been able to protect much more of our property than we did last time. But obviously this is absolutely devastating right before Christmas for those affected.

Storm Bert brought 80% of November's rainfall. As much as 64.4 mm (2.53 inches) of rain fell in Capel Curig in north Wales in 12 hours on Saturday, with wind gusts of up to 132 km/h recorded in the town.

Southern, which operates rail services across southeast England, said some services would be canceled or canceled on Monday due to bad weather, including on its London network and the West Coastway between Havant and Southampton. He said that would change.

Rail passengers have been urged not to travel between Broxbourne, Hertfordshire and Stansted airports after several fallen trees damaged power lines.

Services on other rail companies may start later than usual as they inspect tracks that are flooded or hit by fallen trees.

Northampton has reported that London Northwestern Railway will not operate rail services to and from Northampton station.

Thameslink reported a branch failure between Herne Hill and Tulse Hill and all routes in the area were suspended on Monday due to delays and diversions or reroute.

The body was discovered on Sunday afternoon during a search for 75-year-old Brian Perry, who had gone missing a day earlier in the River Conwy, north Wales.

Meanwhile, Hampshire Police said a man in his 60s died after a tree fell on his car on the A34 near Winchester.

Emergency services are at the scene of a scaffolding collapse on London's Bethnal Green Road, with more than 200 flood warnings in place as Storm Bert continues to sweep across the UK. Photo: James Manning/PA

A man in his 80s died in hospital after being rescued from a car that crashed into a Ford on Saturday afternoon. A woman in her 80s was also rescued from the car and taken to the hospital. Her condition is not life-threatening, police said.

Two more fatal crashes occurred during the storm in the UK.

West Yorkshire Police said a 34-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in the early hours of Saturday. It is unclear whether this incident is related to Storm Butt, but it is understood the roads were not frozen.

In Northamptonshire, a man in his 40s died after crashing on the A45 near Flour. It is unclear whether this incident was related to the storm.

Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council leader Andrew Morgan said he was surprised the Met Office had only issued a yellow weather warning.

On Saturday we were preparing for a possible amber alert, he said on Sunday. It did not come, but we decided on our own to strengthen our resources, open warehouses and deploy crews.

I'm surprised a red alert wasn't issued. During Storm Dennis we saw amber warnings in advance and red warnings issued in the early hours. I think a review will be needed soon.

The Met Office forecast that rain will ease in southeast England on Monday, but heavy showers could continue to fall in the northwest.

The storm left about 350,000 homes without power in England, but most have since been reconnected.

Aviation analytics company Cirium said more than 300 flights scheduled to depart UK airports were canceled due to Storm Bert. Heathrow Airport was the worst hit, with departures and arrivals disrupted on Sunday due to crosswinds of up to 40mph.

