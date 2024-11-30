US Army's Vision of Soldiers in Exoskeletons Endures





This new advancement appears to have led to several new experiments with exoskeleton technology in recent years. In 2018, Lockheed Martin won a $6.9 million contract to upgrade its ONYX exosuit for future Army demonstrations (Accetta, the DEVCOM spokesperson, told WIRED that the initiative had ended due to a number of technical problems and a lack of funding). Likewise, the service has been testing the Dephy ExoBoot for at least several years. In August 2022, the Army unveiled a (non-powered) exoskeleton called Soldier Assistive Bionic Exosuit for Resupply (SABER) to reduce lower back pain and physical stress among service members in the field; according to a 2023 study, 90% of soldiers who used the exosuit during field artillery training exercises reported an increased ability to complete their assigned tasks. And the Army isn't the only branch exploring exoskeletons: Later in 2022, the Air Force announced that the service is testing its own air-powered exosuit developed by ROAM Robotics to help aerial carriers load cargo planes like the C-17 Globemaster III.

The Fort Sill exoskeleton test is not only the latest installment in a seven-decade effort to merge man and machine; it is also representative of the service's cautious and restrained approach to technology. Although U.S. military planners have long aspired to build an army of these so-called servo soldiers to dominate the future battlefield, current exoskeleton research efforts appear focused on more modest and potentially feasible applications like logistics. and resupply rather than combat engagements. Slowly but surely, the Pentagon is carefully examining whether robotic assistance could help the military transport more weapons over a longer distance.

But the Pentagon does not yet appear to have completely abandoned its dream of a powered exoskeleton as the basis for an armored combat suit. The Army's 2017 RAS strategy, despite its focus on reducing troop numbers, also set the long-term goal of building a warrior suit with integrated displays that bring together a common operational picture, provide intelligence updates and incorporate indirect and direct fire weapon system capabilities that resemble those imagined with a fictional Starship Troopers mobile infantry or an operator clad in an Iron Man suit and explored with the initiative TALOS. A few years ago, at least one Army official was still talking about such a pursuit as a long-term effort that could potentially become a reality in the 2040s.

Today, however, this idea appears to be in hibernation, if not completely dead. When asked about the Warrior Suit effort, DEVCOM officials threw cold water on the entire concept, viewing it as a single person's professional vision and not to be considered (even at the time). ) as an official Army position, despite its explicit mention in the 2017 RAS document.

The warrior suit never existed as such, it was never considered a warrior suit, at least not by the military, but as a proof of concept, meaning: is Would something like this help manage the load while traveling? Accetta said. The numerous technical concerns, integration, design, power, ergonomics, etc. were not trivial.

The project is not abandoned, it is simply inactive, he adds. And if it ever becomes active, we highly doubt it would qualify as a warrior suit.

