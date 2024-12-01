China promises 'countermeasures' to US arms sale to Taiwan





China's Foreign Ministry lashed out at the United States and Taiwan on Sunday after the U.S. State Department approved a $385 million arms sale to the island.

Chinese officials also criticized the United States for allowing Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te to visit Hawaii and Guam, a U.S. territory. China considers Taiwan its sovereign territory and regularly opposes any validation of the island's democratically elected government.

The arms deal approved late last week includes Taiwan's purchase of spare parts for F-16 fighter jets, as well as components for radars, worth hundreds of millions of dollars. dollars.

Chinese officials said the deal sent a “wrong signal” about relations in the Indo-Pacific region. A separate statement said China “strongly condemns” Lai's trip to the United States.

China doesn't officially care about Trump's victory; OFFICIALLY, EXPERTS SAY BEIJING IS HOT

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te to visit Hawaii and Guam after arms deal with US approved (Walid Berrazeg/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The United States has repeatedly demonstrated its support for Taiwan through military agreements, operations, and diplomatic interactions with Taiwanese officials.

In recent years, there has been a cadence of U.S. officials, such as former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, meeting with Taiwanese officials, but Beijing has responded with saber rattling.

Pelosi made a rare trip to the island in 2021, and China responded by holding live-fire military exercises around Taiwan. These exercises took place again in 2023, when then-Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with former President Kevin McCarthy in California.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's regime regularly criticizes the United States for its friendly ties with Taiwan. (Reuters/Kevin Lamarque//File photo)

President-elect Trump has indicated that his administration will continue the strong relationship between America and Taiwan. Trump's nominees for ambassador to the United Nations, national security adviser and, most importantly, secretary of state are considered by many to be “China hawks.”

TRUMP'S PICKS SO FAR: HERE'S WHO WILL ADVISE THE NEW PRESIDENT

Trump last month nominated Senator Marco Rubio, Republican of Florida, as secretary of state. Rubio has been a leading voice in the Senate for cracking down on China and imposing sanctions.

Trump nominated Senator Marco Rubio to head the State Department. (Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rubio said he would work with Trump to “continue to support Taiwan.” He is also allied with Trump in insisting that Taiwan increase its defense spending, a view shared by security experts but not necessarily by the majority of Taiwanese.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a Fox News Digital reporter covering national politics and major news events. Send tips to [email protected] or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/china-promises-countermeasures-us-arms-sale-taiwan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos