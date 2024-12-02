A Bitcoin millionaire hid $2 million worth of treasure in the United States. Here's how to find them





Editor's Note: Sign up for Unlocking the World, CNN Travels' weekly newsletter. Get destination news, plus the latest on aviation, food and drink, and where to stay.

CNN-

What does it take to channel the spirit of Jacques Cousteau and search for secret treasure?

For Jon Collins-Black, this question sparked an exciting journey that led him to hide five treasure chests across the United States.

His new book, Theres Treasure Inside, offers advice to avid treasure hunters, sending them on an expedition in search of hidden chests with a combined value of more than $2 million.

Collins-Black is a lifelong fantasy enthusiast, immersing himself in games and mythical adventures such as Dungeons & Dragons since childhood.

In 2015, the successful musician and entrepreneur was looking for a change of pace and considered a project that would help him reconnect with his youthful imagination.

Motivated by Forrest Fenn's infamous treasure hunt launched in 2010, Collins-Black dreamed of creating something more personal and accessible. Instead of the Fenn's single chest hidden in the Rocky Mountains, Collins-Black imagined multiple treasures allowing every person across the country the opportunity to be closer to one of the chests.

I wanted the chests to be displayed to give people an optimistic and adventurous possibility, he said.

With a creative background in writing, from poetry to children's book editing, Collins-Black has combined her skills to produce There's Treasure Inside, intended to entertain even those who have no intention of searching for the treasure.

Each chapter contains detailed clues leading to one of five chests.

Although Collins-Black remains tight-lipped about the details of the book, he promises that anyone can find the treasure. All the clues you need are in the book, he said.

To protect the integrity of the research, Collins-Black worked with as few strategists and editors as possible to prevent clues from being released to the public. He even decided to keep the locations of the treasures a secret from his wife.

I couldn't really consult other people because I didn't want it to be their burden, he said.

Without a clear plan for such an ambitious project, he experimented by trial and error, carefully programming the difficulty of the clues.

Theres Treasure Inside has already created a buzz, with thousands of participants gathering on chat channels such as Discord to share their theories. Many are even convinced they have located the states where the treasure is located, according to Collins-Black.

Adventurers don't have to worry about their safety while searching, he says. No dangerous underwater exploration, rock climbing, or entry onto private property is required, and anyone in good health can visit the sites. And it's important to know that you don't have to dig to find the treasure.

Although Collins-Black wants the scavenger hunt to be challenging, he is clear on the timeline: I hope and think it might take a little while, but I don't need it to take forever, a he declared.

If the chests remain unfound for several years, he believes he will release additional clues, or perhaps even a sequel, to bring his quest to life.

Collins-Black has carefully selected the treasures hidden within the chests to captivate a wide range of interests and provide an unparalleled treasure hunting experience.

Working with historians, Collins-Black attended auctions until he created the perfect, one-of-a-kind collection. He funded the coins with money he saved from early bitcoin investments.

I was like a kid in a candy store, he said.

Inside the chests, researchers can hope to find items such as rare Pokémon cards, bounties for shipwrecks, sports memorabilia, gold, and valuable medals.

Among the most valuable possessions are those with historical significance, including items owned or made by Pablo Picasso, George Washington, Amelia Earhart and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

As chests wait to be discovered, the value of many items continues to grow.

It's almost impossible for Collins-Black to select a favorite item from the lot, but a few specific items, a brooch that belonged to Jackie Onassis, a 96-carat emerald and Wilma Rudolph's 1960 Olympic gold medal, occupy a special place in his heart.

The only item on his wish list he couldn't get was one of Albert Einstein's pipes, which he lost in a bidding war.

One chest was intentionally made larger and more valuable than the others to raise the stakes.

I wanted to put more value into a treasure chest than ever before, Collins-Black said.

With clues to uncover and treasures to discover, the search is officially on. Will you be the one to find the grand prize?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/12/01/travel/jon-collins-black-treasure-hunt/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos