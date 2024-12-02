Surfaces of US cruise missile submarines at a Western Pacific outpost





The United States has continued to strengthen its naval power in the western Pacific Ocean as one of its cruise missile submarines recently surfaced at a strategic outpost in the region.

According to photos released by the US Navy on November 28, the USS Michigan, an Ohio-class nuclear-powered missile submarine, visited Guam Naval Base on November 2. Guam is the westernmost U.S. territory and is also home to Air Force and Marine bases. . It is also home to five fast attack submarines, although Michigan is not one of them and was only visiting the island.

The 18,750-ton Michigan, armed with 154 Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles capable of striking targets 1,000 miles away, “conducts routine operations in the area of ​​operation of the U.S. Seventh Fleet,” the U.S. Navy said in one of the statements. photo captions.

Newsweek reached out to the U.S. Seventh Fleet via email for further information regarding the Michigan deployment.

The Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Michigan visits Naval Base Guam Nov. 2, 2024. Michigan is armed with up to 154 Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles.

The fleet operates ships and aircraft in a vast area stretching from the International Date Line west of the Hawaiian Islands to the India-Pakistan border in South Asia, as well as from the Kuril Islands of Russia in the north to Antarctica in the south.

This visit comes against a backdrop of expansion of China's naval fleet, which is the largest in the world with more than 370 ships and submarines, and its naval activities in the western Pacific Ocean.

In late September, a Chinese aircraft carrier approached Guam at a distance of 559 miles. The island is part of the Second Island Chain, one layer of the U.S. defense concept designed to constrain the Chinese military in wartime.

Guam is 1,500 to 1,700 miles from Taiwan's disputed waters, as well as the East and South China Seas, making it an ideal staging area for the U.S. military to project power.

The number of Guam-based fast attack submarines increased from one to five with the arrival last week of the advanced Virginia-class submarine USS Minnesota, complementing Guam's fleet of four older generation submarines. class Los Angeles at the American military center.

Michigan was originally built as an underwater platform for launching nuclear-armed ballistic missiles. In the early 2000s, it and three sister ships – the USS Ohio, the USS Florida and the USS Georgia – were converted to be conventionally armed with cruise missiles.

In addition to being equipped with land-attack weapons, the four missile submarines are capable of accommodating up to 66 personnel for special operations missions. They also have enhanced communications capabilities allowing them to serve as small clandestine command centers.

Michigan and her sister ships “provide the Navy with unprecedented strike and special operations capabilities from a stealthy, clandestine platform,” the U.S. Navy noted.

In early July, the Florida reloaded its cruise missiles during a stopover in Guam. It returned to its home port in Georgia at the end of the month after a 727-day around-the-world deployment, which included launching strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen.

This is the second time that Michigan, whose home port is Naval Base Kitsap, Washington, has visited the island since late January.

