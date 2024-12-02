Black Friday 2024 Live: Best Cyber ​​Monday UK Deals Latest Updates





Find discounts on top-rated tech, homeware and beauty products this Cyber ​​Monday (The Independent).

Calling all bargain hunters: This is your last chance to save money in the Black Friday sales. As Cyber ​​Monday approaches and the clock strikes midnight, you can score discounts at stores including Amazon, Currys, Pandora, Boots, Argos, John Lewis and more. If you're doing some last-minute shopping, here you can find the latest discounts and deals, as well as shopping tips from experts.

Whether you're looking for beauty products, a high-end laptop, a new mattress, or an upgraded TV, Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday are second to none when it comes to the number of deals available. To help you save money on your next purchase, the IndyBest team of shopping experts will be here 24/7 all Cyber ​​Monday to bring you the best discounts on proven favorites.

Having covered Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday for years, we're well-versed in spotting the good deals from the throwaway deals, and we only recommend buying from tried and tested brands or retailers we trust. Without further ado, let’s go shopping!

Black Friday Cyber ​​Monday 2024 deals are live now. Best electric toothbrush Cyber ​​Monday deals

Cyber ​​Monday is known for great tech deals, and electric toothbrushes are no exception. From sustainable brand Suri to big names like Oral B and Philips, there's now your chance to save hundreds of pounds by upgrading.

Oral-B Pro 3 Electric Toothbrush: 100 Years Now 35 Years, Amazon.co.uk (Oral-B/The Independent)

Steve rates the Oral-B Pro 3 as the best electric toothbrush thanks to its affordable price and effective cleaning power. The brushes are noisier than the premium iO range, but they clean well. This budget-friendly electric toothbrush may lack the bells and whistles of its more expensive iO siblings, but its oscillating head still reliably delivers a thorough cleaning.

Daisy LesterDecember 2, 2024 16:30

Gamers, today is your last chance to purchase Nintendo Switch merchandise

It's now the last day of Black Friday, also known as Cyber ​​Monday. Whether you're looking for a Nintendo Switch console, the best Nintendo Switch games, and other great gaming deals (including PS5 and Xbox), tech experts Alex and Steve have been busy rounding up the best Nintendo Switch deals.

Whether it's a bundle with Super Mario you're looking for or a great deal on a Nintendo Lite console, we've got you covered.

Super Mario Bros. Nintendo Switch OLED with Wonder and 12-month Switch Online membership: Was 309.99, now 289.99, Argos.co.uk ( Nintendo )

This is the best deal Alex has ever seen on a Nintendo Switch OLED. Nintendo just released Super Mario Bros. They've released a Nintendo Switch OLED bundle deal that includes a free copy of Wonder and a 12-month membership to Nintendo Switch Online. If you buy the bundle from Amazon, you'll get 20 asking price consoles plus games and memberships for free. bargain.

Daisy LesterDecember 2, 2024 16:15

More Cyber ​​Monday Deals Coming Soon

great. That's it for the final morning and afternoon of Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday deal searching. I'm handing the reins over to IndyBest shopping writer Daisy, who'll be guiding you through the last few Cyber ​​Monday deals before midnight tonight. There's not much left, so grab all the deals before it's too late. God speed.

Alex LeeDecember 2, 2024 16:00

Get about $60 off New Balance sneakers this Black Friday.

Fitness editor Emilie absolutely loves the New Balances trainers that helped her achieve her new running PB, and the brand is currently selling their best-selling trainers for up to 50% off.

(New Balance)

Built with both comfort and performance in mind, New Balances Fresh Foam sneakers are perfect for trail runners and outdoor enthusiasts alike. The Fresh Foam Currently, you can save less than 60 this Cyber ​​Monday.

Emilie features more of the best New Balance Black Friday deals in the article below.

Alex LeeDecember 2, 2024 15:45

50% off Oodie this Black Friday

The weather is coming back, and if you're afraid of the cold, the Oodies Cyber ​​Monday sale is going on. Get 50% off all blanket hoodies. There are plenty of large options to choose from, and Oodie lover Daisy has rounded up the best deals in the article below.

Alex LeeDecember 2, 2024 15:30

Argos has reduced the number of these coffee machines to 35 for Black Friday.

Why splurge on the coffee you bought at the cafe when you got discounts like this on coffee machines in the Argos Black Friday sale?

Dolce Gusto DeLonghi infinissima Touch Coffee Machine: From 90 to Now 35, Argos.co.uk (Argos)

With many coffee machines selling for less, this pod-based model is an affordable option for enjoying a high-quality beverage at home. This machine delivers a smooth, velvety crema and comes with cappuccino, Americano, and flat white pods to start your coffee journey.

Alex LeeDecember 2, 2024 15:15

My favorite air purifier, the price plummeted for Black Friday.

If you've been looking for an air purifier this Black Friday, now is the perfect time to buy one. My favorite model is on sale and the price has dropped significantly.

Levoit Core 400S Air Purifier: Was 239.99, now 186.99, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon)

The Levoit Core 400S is my favorite in the air purifier category, offering impressive performance to quickly and efficiently deal with pollution in your home. What I like is that it's very quiet, smart, and user-friendly, with features like the VeSync app and compatibility with Alexa and Apple Home.

The LED display adds a modern feel, showing real-time air quality with simple color changes. Right now, thanks to Black Friday, you can get it for 50% off.

Alex LeeDecember 2, 2024 15:00

Buy your Ring doorbell now before the price goes up

Right now, you can save over 40% on Rings' newest video doorbell in Amazon's Black Friday sale.

Ring Video Doorbell (launching 2024): Was 99.99, now 59, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon)

This is a fantastic deal for anyone looking to upgrade their home security. The Rings 2024 doorbell features crystal-clear video quality, two-way audio, and motion detection to ensure you never miss a visitor. This latest version offers full head-to-toe viewing angles so you can see packages left at the front door.

Alex LeeDecember 2, 2024 14:45

Spa Breaks Black Friday Deals 2024 (Spabreaks.com)

Looking for the perfect spa break? Spa Breaks is currently running their biggest exclusive sale ever, offering up to 65% spa discount across the UK.

The sale ends today, but you can get an extra 10% off your reservations and vouchers by entering code CYBER10 at checkout. There are spa retreats all over the UK.

Alex LeeDecember 2, 2024 14:30

Save on Simbas best-in-class mattresses this Black Friday

I have never had a better night's sleep than on a Simba mattress. When I moved, I had to say goodbye in tears, and now I might have to bring the mattress back thanks to the Simbas Cyber ​​Monday sale.

Simba Hybrid Luxury Mattress, Double: Was 1,699 now 1,254, Simbasleep.com (Simba)

IndyBest Assistant Editor Sarah reviewed the Simba Hybrid Luxury Mattress and found that it offers an ideal balance between firm and medium sleep bases. She found that it improved her sleep by providing coolness in the warmer months and added coziness in the fall and winter. All mattress sizes have been reduced for Cyber ​​Monday.

Alex LeeDecember 2, 2024 14:15

