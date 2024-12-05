Significant milestone reached in construction of UK's newest nuclear power plant





Hinkley Point C: A major milestone is reached in the construction of the UK's newest nuclear power plant.

Workers have installed reactors at the first nuclear power plant to be built in the UK for 30 years.

Hundreds of engineers and construction crews spent several days lifting the 500-tonne steel rig and installing it at Hinkley Point C, near Bridgewater, Somerset.

“This was a huge undertaking for all the teams involved,” said Matt Abbott, who led the installation team. “This is the heart of the plant.”

The 13-metre (42.6-foot) long plant is one of two reactors that will contain a nuclear chain reaction capable of producing enough power for six million homes when it comes online in 2030.

Hinckley Point C

A 500-ton steel reactor is lowered into position at Hinkley Point.

The massive steel cylinder worked for 12 hours before being rolled up and lifted onto the side of the reactor building.

It then had to be moved along rails through a huge equipment hatch, rotated 90 degrees and then carefully lowered onto the prepared base.

It will remain there for 60 years of nuclear operation, and for decades afterward.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband called it “a big step forward.”

He said: Getting Hinkley operational, generating clean power for six million homes, will be a win for our long-term energy independence.”

Hinckley Point C

The 13-metre-long cylinder was flipped in the air and lowered into place by a specially built crane.

At least 12,000 employees work with more than 100 cranes. The reactor will power a 25-metre-tall steam generator and drive a turbine with the longest blades ever built.

However, the project has been delayed due to political wrangling, the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues.

It is scheduled to open five years later than originally planned. The estimated cost increased from 18 billion won in 2017 to 46 billion won.

Nevertheless, the installation of the reactor is an important milestone.

So how does it work, who made it, and when will it be turned on?

Matt Abbott led hundreds of construction workers who lifted the “heart of Hinkley” into place.

How does it work?

The reactor is known as the “Heart of Hinkley”.

This contains radioactive uranium, which is split by fission in a chain reaction that generates a lot of heat.

The internal temperature averages 300C. Pressures reach 155 bar, five times higher than on a submarine at normal operating depths.

The steel vessel is 25 cm thick, 13 m (42.6 ft) long and weighs 500 tons.

Hinckley Point C

The white-clad reactor was winched up to a hatch in the building where it would be stored for more than 60 years.

A closed loop of pressurized water is passed around the reactor and heated.

This heat is exchanged with the second water cycle and turns into steam. The steam will drive turbines that produce Hinkley's electricity.

“We have two nuclear reactors, each of which will power about 3 million homes,” Mr Abbott said. So this is a huge deal and now this is the beginning of the journey for us.”

Who made it?

The reactor took six years to build and was built in France by a company called Framatome, owned by EDF, which is also building Hinkley Point C.

EDF is owned by the French government.

Building the reactor was a matter of “tremendous pride” for Framatome employees, according to Mathieu Gaulthier, who leads the company's team in Somerset.

So why did key components for Britain's first new nuclear power plant in a generation have to be manufactured overseas?

Jennifer Tompkins, an apprentice welder at Framatome UK in Avonmouth, operates a high-tech semi-automatic welding machine.

The last reactor built was completed in 1991,” said Ian Henderson, head of Framatome UK.

“Then that skill base was lost.”

Now the company is trying to change that.

At their new factory in Avonmouth, near Bristol, they are training high-level welders and fitters to the exacting standards of the nuclear industry.

For Hinkley C, we are building tanks and other structures. But future nuclear projects hope to take on more sophisticated tasks.

Mr Henderson explained: “It’s taken quite a few years to build these technologies to where they are today, and we want to maintain them and continue to invest in them.

When will it turn on?

In 2007, Vincent de Rivaz, the French leader of the EDF, predicted that Britons would be cooking their Christmas turkey with the power of Hinkley in 10 years.

In fact, 2017 was the year that M. de Rivaz left EDF. In Somerset, the work is just beginning.

PA Media

Engineers will use the world's largest land-based crane to lift the dome roof to the reactor building in December 2023.

With the first concrete poured, the company says it will be operational by 2025.

But what followed was a global pandemic, war in Ukraine, and global supply chain disruptions.

Now the company expects to start making progress by “the end of 2010.”

Putting the reactor in place means a big milestone has been passed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cvg725xpxleo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos