U.S. Men’s National Team sees January camp and friendly victory as positive first step in busy 2021





There is so much to glean from games like the one the US Men’s National Team played on Sunday, which saw the Yanks blast Trinidad & Tobago 7-0 in their friendly in Orlando.

USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter is well aware of the caveats: The T&T team the United States was playing had not taken the field together for almost a year, which placed them well behind the curve in terms of fitness and chemistry which was evident throughout the night. . Still, as the schedule braces for a busy 2021, Berhalter said after the game that taking the score with a little salt shouldn’t diminish some of the positive takeouts.

“You can only play against the opponent on the pitch against you,” Berhalter said. “What I really liked about the guys was the focus and the intensity. After three weeks of training with a relatively new group, a young group, it’s good to be able to see those elements on the pitch. game against a real opponent.

“We know they weren’t a World Cup qualifier based on availability. But it was still good to see the direction of the team.”

The Yanks dominated from the opening whistle on Sunday, scoring the game’s first goal just two minutes into the game thanks to Jonathan Lewis and never looking back. FC Dallas native Jesus Ferreira was arguably the biggest star in the series with two goals and three assists, but Berhalter said it was the collective effort that impressed him the most, not only on Sunday, but throughout the January camp.

Sam Vines, Aaron Herrera, Miles Robinson and Lewis all joined Ferreira as young players who put in exceptional performances. Even New England Revolution goalie Matt Turner found a way to make his mark on a night where he had little else to do, filling in a second-half penalty for make sure the USMNT would end with the clean sheet.

“The whole team over the past three weeks impressed me: the attitude, the state of mind, the focus, the intensity were there for three weeks,” said Berhalter. “When I look at today, when you talk about Jonathan Lewis and Jesus Ferreira, they did a great job getting assists and goals. Sam Vines did a great job. Center backs were strong the whole game, Aaron Herrera played well.

“It is very difficult to choose a player who has not played well since the starting XI, therefore generally satisfied with the guys, satisfied with the effort of the group and above all with the concentration and concentration they have shown. “

The games promise to be a lot tougher later in a huge year for the program, but Berhalter said Sunday’s camp and friendly are all about building blocks, be it for up-and-coming youngsters looking to argue more caps. in the future, or more established players who have already been on the rotation.

In that sense, Berhalter said, he considers the team’s first mission to be accomplished.

“There are players in this camp who are really part of the whole squad,” said the coach. “When you watch Sebastian Lletget, Aaron Long, Paul Arriola, Walker [Zimmerman] was one of them, Jackson [Yueill] has been a big part of what we do lately.

“So for us we used this camp as an integration camp where we were able to mix the senior players with the U-23 players and really work with both teams and prepare both teams for what lies ahead this year. When I look at that, when I look at the goal of the camp, it was a success based on that. “

