Seltzer, protein, candy, toilet paper

New for 2021: Cup Noodles Pumpkin Spice ramen and Bud Light Pumpkin Spice seltzer.

Collect pumpkin spice scented face masks or pumpkin spice toilet paper? You can buy them too.

The Spicy Pumpkin Spam of 2019 doesn’t appear to be back this year.

The strong consumer interest in pumpkins is far from waning, having increased by 45% between October 2019 and October 2020.

Pumpkin spices and donuts everything is fine, but does the arrival of fall mean everything has to be pumpkin-pumped?

Yes, apparently it is.

How else to explain the aisles of grocery stores filled with seasonal spinoffs like Kellogg’s Pumpkin Pop-Tarts, Pumpkin Spice Twinkies and Pumpkin Cheerios.

Head over to the cooler section and you’ll see that the pumpkin beer harvest hasn’t slowed down either, with many arriving at retail a month ago. This year, a new intruder has appeared: Seltzer Bud Light Pumpkin Spice, which you can find in a new FallFlannel strain pack along with three other fall flavors: Toasted Marshmallow, Maple Pear, and Apple Crisp.

Selts remain a hot category, but you might ask yourself, “Do you really need a pumpkin?” Again, the answer is, by all means. Especially if you’re Anheuser-Busch and see consumers grabbing all the rest of the pumpkin.

The pumpkin spice “industrial complex” The consumption cloud of allspice, cardamom, cinnamon and nutmeg has hit $ 278.5 million in the past 52 weeks, according to Nielsen. This is an increase of almost 11% compared to the previous period. Sales have climbed 13% and 3% in the previous two years.