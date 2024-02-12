World Trademark Review Recognizes Stinson's Intellectual Property Practice and Three Lawyers Listed on WTR 1000: Law Firm of Stinson LLP





Stinson LLP is recognized by the Global Brand Review (WTR) as a leading intellectual property (IP), patent and trademark company by 2024 WTR 1000. The firm's Minneapolis office received a “Bronze” designation, which reflects Stinson's ability to provide high-quality services while undertaking extensive patent and trademark work. “Stinson’s intellectual property practitioners make it their mission to understand clients’ culture and business aspirations, and to move heaven and earth to help them realize their ambitions,” the publication says about the firm. “Their breadth of intellectual property knowledge serves them well at all stages of the brand lifecycle and they can effortlessly translate its complexities into clear, easy-to-implement strategies.” Associates David Barnard, Joel Leviton and Ruth Rivard are also recognized as leading figures in their respective fields, with Leviton and Rivard being recognized in the United States: Minnesota “Silver” band and Barnard being recognized in the United States: Missouri and Kansas “Bronze”. ” band. THE WTR 1000 identifies the best professionals and firms in key jurisdictions around the world. WTR undertakes comprehensive qualitative research, including conducting in-person and virtual interviews and collecting written submissions, to identify top companies and individuals with exceptional skills and in-depth knowledge of patent issues. Stinson has one of the largest patent firms in the Midwest, with more than 20 people licensed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. In 2023, they filed 820 patent applications, resulting in 544 granted patents, and 726 trademark applications, resulting in 404 registered trademarks. Barnard is an experienced litigator who uses his knowledge of patent, trademark and advertising enforcement and defense to inform his case-by-case approach to litigation and to advise clients on strategy intellectual property portfolio, risk management and agreements. Leviton manages global brand portfolios for Fortune 500 companies and serves as an external brand advisor to various domestic and global companies, including medical devices, consumer products, interactive entertainment and 'clothing. Rivard acts as advisor, protector and enforcer of her clients' intellectual property rights, providing strategic, thoughtful advice and zealous representation in court with clients' business objectives in mind and finding a practical solution. See full WTR 1000 rankings.

