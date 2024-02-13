Stock Market Today: Live Updates

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during morning trading January 26, 2023 in New York.

Stock futures fell Monday evening as investors prepared for a key inflation report.

Futures contracts linked to Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 43 points or 0.1%. S&P 500 Futures Contracts slipped 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures fell 0.2%.

Actions of Budget Review Group slipped about 2% in extended trading after fourth-quarter revenue missed analysts' estimates. JetBlue Airways soared 16% after activist investor Carl Icahn announced a nearly 10% stake in the airline.

In regular trading, the 30 stocks Dow closed with a new record. THE S&P500 ended the day down almost 0.1%, but the broader market index just closed above 5,000 for the first time on Friday. THE Composition of the Nasdaq e slipped 0.3%. All three mid-majors are on a five-week winning streak.

“I think all this talk about the narrowness of the market has been [is] CNBC's “Closing Bell: Overtime” Chris Verrone, head of technical and macro research at Strategas, said Monday. “Small caps are improving, the equal weight S&P just hit a two-year high, [so] This idea that there are only five or six or seven actions that caused all of this, I think, is misleading. »

Investors will now look to January's Consumer Price Index report for the latest information on price pressures, due Tuesday morning. The report's findings will likely be closely watched by Federal Reserve officials as they consider a path forward on rate policy.

Headline inflation is expected to have increased 0.2% month-over-month and 2.9% year-over-year, according to economists surveyed by Dow Jones. Underlying prices, which exclude the volatile food and energy components, are expected to have increased by 0.3% in January and 3.7%, respectively, from a year earlier.

Expected gains for Tuesday include soft drink giant Coca-Cola, toy maker Hasbro and Marriott International in the morning. Casino operator MGM Resorts and kidney dialysis company DaVita will report results after the close.