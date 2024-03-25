Students from the University of Paderborn rewarded for their successful participation in the savings bank “Stock Market Simulation Game”





The “Planspiel Brse” is an online competition organized by Sparkasse, which simulates events on the securities markets and aims to deepen the basic economic knowledge of pupils, trainees and students in a fun way. At the University of Paderborn, Prof. Dr Andr Uhde, Banking and Finance Chair, and his research assistant Sarah Herwald offer a seminar to accompany the simulation, open each winter semester to all students in the baccalaureate programs of the Faculty of Business Administration and Economics. In addition to investment strategies, students learn how to measure the value and performance of a security. Three teams from the accompanying seminar were rewarded and received prizes totaling more than 1,200 euros. Learn sustainable management Equipped with a virtual starting capital of 50,000 euros, participants in the simulation game can invest in different securities in real time. In addition to a well-founded business strategy, the concept of sustainability also plays an important role in their own success, because socially and ecologically sound management is rewarded in a separate sustainability assessment. Once again this year, five teams applied their acquired investment knowledge and bought and sold securities over a four-month period. They explained their strategies in a final presentation to Andreas Hagemeier and Anna-Lena Wenzel from Sparkasse Paderborn-Detmold-Hxter, who then congratulated the winners on their good performance. Hagemeier also urged students to actively invest in a stock-based pension plan, even during stock market uncertainty and regardless of market sentiment. The next edition of the “Planspiel Brse” will take place from the beginning of October to January. Registrations are possible from Monday September 9. Further information on the stock market simulation accompanying seminar at the University of Paderborn can be found in the module description. This text has been automatically translated.

