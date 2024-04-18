Business
Stock Market Today: Live Updates
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, November 16, 2023.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
Stock futures traded near the flat line Wednesday evening after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite posted a fourth straight day of losses.
Futures contracts linked to the S&P 500 added 0.04%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures gained 0.1%. Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures have changed little.
In extended trading, credit bureau Equifax fell more than 9% due to disappointing second-quarter forecasts, which missed Wall Street estimates. Actions of Sands of Las Vegas fell nearly 3% after first-quarter revenue narrowly beat analysts' forecasts.
Technology stocks struggled on Wednesday, with the S&P500 and the Nasdaq Composite recording their fourth consecutive losing session. Nvidia sent both indexes lower, with the artificial intelligence game falling almost 4%. Stock of 30 Dow fell for his seventh session in eight.
Wednesday's market decline adds to a more difficult second quarter on Wall Street. All three major indexes are down so far in April, in stark contrast to the stronger-than-expected market performance seen in the first quarter. The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq also closed below their respective 50-day moving averages.
“The S&P's initial support on this split was 5,000 or just below,” Jason Hunter, JPMorgan's head of technical strategy, said Wednesday on “Closing Bell.” “Now the question is: does a rebound occur from there and if so, is it able to get back above the breakout levels, the 50-day moving average, the zone from which it was dug?” He said he views the S&P 500's 5,150 to 5,200 level as key resistance.
On the economic front, the first data on jobless claims will be expected Thursday morning, as well as the report on existing home sales for March.
Earnings season is also heating up with Alaska Air Group And KeyCorp report results before the bell, followed by Netflix in the afternoon.
