My device is not infected with consle.nest.google.c…





hello everyone. I have a lot of cameras at home, but everything is strange, so I want to add more cameras right away without cutting or anything. So I decided to add two Google Nest cameras. I have a lot of cameras and they all use Hikvision, so I tried connecting a Google Nest camera to his Hikvision NVR, but the main screen should only show live feet. In my kitchen, hikvision provides the ability to add an IP camera by adding the IP there (of course it has to be on the same WI-FI), so using all Google APIs I tried to get the URL to access the live feed from the camera. Create an API on cloud.google.com, make sure the APIS is for smart device management API, then create an account on console.nest.google.com (witch cost is $5) and add the API to I tried connecting. When I run a script to get the camera URL, the main problem is that I can't get the product ID (meaning the camera ID) on console.nest.google.com, but I can't get it on the Home app (Google Home). It's possible. See Camera + Protected ID. The problem is that when I try this I get an error saying the prodeic ID is incorrect. I'm almost certain that the problem is that the camera is not linked to console.nest. .google.com and the main problem is that there is no way to register or link a camera there, but the most interesting thing is that console.nest.google.com and google.com I'm using the same Gmail account for both. I see all my devices in the Home app and the Google Home app, but I don't see any devices in console.nest.google.com.

I would really appreciate it if someone could help me, such as connecting the nest camera to Hikvision for live feed only.

