Special Live Trading Session on Indian Stock Market Today: Check Timings, Purpose and Other Key Details

Special Live Trading Session on Indian Stock Market Today: Check Timings, Purpose and Other Key Details

 


Special Trading Session Today: The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will hold a special live trading session today, Saturday, May 18, with an intraday transition from the main site ( PR) at the disaster site. Recovery site (DR) in the equity and equity derivatives segments. As a result, Indian stock markets will remain open. This is an aspect of BSE and NSE's adherence to the Disaster Recovery Site (DRS) and Business Continuity Plan (BCP) framework for the stock exchanges set up by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

There will be two phases in this special live trading session, which demonstrates their overall preparation. The first session is scheduled from 9:15 am IST to 10:00 am IST and the second from 11:30 am IST to 12:30 pm IST.

BSE announced the special live trading session, indicating that on Saturday, May 18, 2024, the equity and equity derivatives segments of the exchange will undergo an intraday switchover from the main site (PR) to the disaster recovery site (DR) . ). Merchant members are requested to take note.

Objective of the disaster recovery session

The purpose of this special live trading session on the BSE and NSE is to assess the preparedness of participants to deal with major outages or interruptions at the main site and to ensure that robust plans backups are in place.

The primary (PR) site will switch to the disaster recovery (DR) site during the special live trading session. This decision provides a critical safety net for all significant institutions, including stock exchanges, and demonstrates our robust backup plans. In the event of unforeseen events affecting Mumbai's premier commercial hub, it ensures operational continuity, enabling smooth and continuous operations.

Indian Stock Exchange Timings Today

A BSE circular said the special trading session will be divided into two parts. In the first phase, a 45-minute session will run from 9:15 am IST to 10:00 am IST. Another live trading session is scheduled between 11:30 am and 12:30 pm IST.

special trading session, today's time

View full image

special trading session, today's time (BSE)
special trading session today

View full image

special trading session today (BSE)

Price ranges for today's special trading session

The ESB circular specifies that a maximum price band of 5% will apply to all securities, including those on which derivatives are offered. Securities currently priced within price ranges of 2% or less will remain accessible within these ranges. There will be 5% price bands for all closed-end mutual funds.

“All futures contracts will have a daily operating range of 5%. No securities or futures flexibility will be applicable on that day. The price range for the equities segment and futures contracts which will be applicable in start of the day on the PR site, will also be applicable on the DR site. Consequently, the same price range will be the same for the pre-opening session in the equities segment on the DR site. options contracts due to market factors up to the closing time on the PR site be transferred to the DR site,” BSE said in a circular.

Published: May 18, 2024, 06:40 IST

