Nova Leap Health Corp. announces a private company without brokerage

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. (TSXV: NLH) (Nova Leap or the Company), a home health care organization ranked second in the 2020 Canada Top Growing Companies report, will undertake a broker-less private placement in order to raise up to C $ 2 million (the Offering) by issuing up to 2,777,777 common shares of the Company (common shares) at a price of C $ 0.72 per common share.

In connection with the placement, Nova Leap may pay a cash finder’s fee of up to 6% of the proceeds of the placement. The proceeds of the placement will be used for acquisition and expansion purposes.

We continue to receive quality acquisition opportunities on a regular basis, said Chris Dobbin, President and CEO of Nova Leap. We recently announced the best quarterly earnings results in Companys history, and we expect significant growth for the remainder of the year. This funding will allow us to act quickly on acquisition opportunities as we continue to develop the business.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about June 30, 2021. The offering is subject to certain conditions, including, but not limited to, obtaining all necessary regulatory and market approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Common shares issued in connection with the offering will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or on behalf of or for the benefit of , American nationals. missing registration or applicable exemption from registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy and there will be no sale of the securities in any state in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal.

About Nova Leap

Nova Leap is an acquisition home health care services company operating in one of the fastest growing industries in the United States and Canada. The Society plays a vital role in the continuum of care with a focus on the individual and the family, especially those requiring care for dementia. Nova Leap was ranked second in the 2020 Top Growth Canadian Firms report and tenth on the 2019 TSX Venture 50 in the cleantech and life sciences sector. The company is geographically diverse with operations in 7 different US states in the New England, South Central and Midwest regions as well as Nova Scotia, Canada.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Certain information contained in this press release may contain forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding the expected closing and intended use of proceeds from the Offer, acquisition and expansion plans, availability of sales opportunities. ‘quality acquisition and growth of the Company. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions (including assumptions related to obtaining all necessary approvals for the Offer and general economic and market conditions) which are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. . Actual results may differ materially from results suggested in forward-looking statements. The risks that could cause the results to differ from those indicated in the forward-looking statements in this press release include those related to the ability to complete the Offer under the conditions described above. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements unless and until applicable securities laws. to the Company do not require it. Additional information identifying the risks and uncertainties is contained in the documents filed by the Company with the Canadian securities regulators, which documents are available at the following address: www.sedar.com.

CAUTION:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.