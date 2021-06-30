Britney Spears accuses paparazzi of embarrassing her on vacation by distorting photos of her body





Britney spears She might have been all smiles when she took a vacation to Hawaii earlier this week, but the pop star says her free time is turned into a nightmare by all the paparazzi waiting outside her hotel room. On Tuesday, Spears posted a video montage on Lily allenThe song from Fuck You on his Instagram account that begins with a title card that says, DOS AND DON’T if you’re a dad, a fan, or ANYBODY in my space. The next slide says: Don’t talk to me while I’m texting. It’s Rude, before moving on to images of the singer walking on the beach in a red bikini and surgical mask after which she wrote, This is my body !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! So stop playing with my photos and editing them to the point where it’s embarrassing !!!! Spears followed this up by sharing a TikTok showing a huge crowd on a pride march, all singing Oops I Did It Again in unison, saying This is what fans and paps should do instead !! ! In case the pop star’s message isn’t clear enough in this clip, Spears wrote in the caption as well, so being here in Maui is pretty crazy now that the paps know where I am and it’s really no fun. !!!! It’s pretty hard to go anywhere because these silly faces keep popping up to take my picture but not only do they take my picture they distort my body and spoil the picture and that is embarrassing !!!!! I know my body isn’t perfect, but I definitely DO NOT look like the way they describe me. It’s rude and it’s nasty so paps kindly FUCK YOU AND FUCK YOU !!!! Spears’ feud with the paparazzi over allegations that they regularly take photos of her body has been going on for years. In June 2020, she shared a two-minute video of herself walking back and forth in front of the camera to Billie EilishThe song of You should see me in a crown. The video was meant to be a response to photos taken of her riding a bike in the same outfit, showing fans how different she is from those images. She wrote in the caption, Don’t believe everything you read, hear or see .. follow your heart. Stay open to change and educate yourself. And in the summer of 2019, she also accused the paparazzi to use Photoshop to intentionally make it heavier in the pictures they sell to the tabloids. She again posted videos of herself in the same outfit alongside the original photos of the pap, writing, Hello, this is the day after my boat ride. Do I look different today from yesterday? People always say people or celebrities cheat with their pictures, but they never question the paparazzi for selling your picture they played with !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! All of this was done in the same 5pm !!!! Her boy friend, Sam asghari, also supported her, commenting on the post, The most realistic #lionne. More great stories from Vanity Show A season of messy vaccinated marriages has arrived

How Harry and Meghan decided on Lilibet Diana’s name

Black Joy comes to Shakespeare in the park

Even more details on Kanye West and Irina Shayk emerge

Bennifer’s story really has it all

Before the tribute to Diana, Harry and William are still working on their relationship

Tommy Dorfman on rewriting queer stories and the smell of good sweat

From the archive: A tour on the The best DJs in the world

Sign up for the Royal Watch newsletter to receive all discussions from Kensington Palace and beyond.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2021/06/britney-spears-hawaii-vacation-paparazzi-embarrassing-photoshop-body-heavier The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos