“I’m furious, shame on the court” – The Hollywood Reporter
Hollywood reacted to the shock news Wednesday that Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
The court ruled that a “non-prosecution agreement” reached between the actor and a former prosecutor should have prevented him from being charged in a case arising from a 2004 meeting with accuser Andrea Constand.
The decision paved the way for the 83-year-old’s release after serving more than two years of a three to ten-year sentence in state prison. Many players in the entertainment and media industry have taken to Twitter to express surprise and anger – and, in at least one case, support.
Actress and founding member of Time’s Up Amber Tamblyn (Two and a half men) wrote: “I am furious to hear this news. I personally know women that this man drugged and raped while they were unconscious. Shame on the court and on this decision… I don’t want to hear anything about how the cancellation of cultivation ruined the lives of men during the MeToo era taking into account women and survivors. How we have gone too far. Today’s news that Cosby’s conviction is overturned is proof that we haven’t gone far enough. Our justice system MUST change.
Actress Christine Lahti (The good woman) wrote: “I am enraged, heartbroken and disgusted by the release of Cosby. I can only imagine how all of his survivors must be feeling. This convicted rapist is free today because he is a privileged man. Patriarchy is once again raising its ugly head. “
Actress Rosanna Arquette (pulp Fiction) wrote: “Bill Cosby is STILL an evil rapist. At the end … I wonder how many people are in line to make deals with Cosby. Too many people in Hollywood protect predatory rapists and pretend to care about survivors, but they really don’t. “
Actress Aisha Tyler (Archer) wrote: “THE SHIT IS THAT CRAP.”
Lawyer Lisa Bloom, who has been involved in several high-profile sexual assault and harassment cases – including those against Harvey Weinstein and Bill O’Reilly – wrote: “The 3 Bill Cosby accusers that I represent and I am disgusted that he is a free man today. . He is not released because he is innocent. He is released because a prosecutor promised him years ago that he would not be brought to justice, without even making a deal for the weather.
Comedian Lane Moore wrote, “I never wanna hear” well did you point it out? “again. 60 women accused Bill Cosby, and even with 60 accusers, we took years to convict him, and now he’s released anyway. there are no consequences for the rape and the rapists on him. know, so let’s be realistic: rape is totally legal in this country.
Singer Stella Parton wrote: “How can the Supreme Court overturn something after a conviction on a factual event? Oh, excuse me, if you’re a man and have enough money and influence, you can even be president no matter how corrupt you are. Bill Cosby is just one of many. Look at Marilyn Manson!
Singer Diane Warren: “Did Bill Cosby drug the Palestinian Authority Supreme Court?”
However, not all reactions have been negative. Cosby’s Elder The Cosby Show costar Phylicia Rashād wrote on Instagram: “FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted – a miscarriage of justice is corrected! ”
Update reactions below.
Bill Cosby is STILL an evil rapist. The end.
– rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) June 30, 2021
I am enraged, heartbroken and disgusted by Cosby’s release. I can only imagine how all of his survivors must be feeling. This convicted rapist is free today because he is a privileged man. The patriarchy once again raises its ugly head.
– Christine Lahti (@ChristineALahti) June 30, 2021
I am furious to hear this news. I personally know women that this man drugged and raped while they were unconscious. Shame on the court and on this decision. #Time is up #Me too
Bill Cosby to be released as court overturns sexual assault conviction – The New York Times https://t.co/W34edMi1vw
– Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) June 30, 2021
How can the Supreme Court overturn something after a conviction on a factual event? Oh, excuse me, if you’re a man and have enough money and influence, you can even be president no matter how corrupt you are. Bill Cosby is just one of many. Look at Marilyn Manson!
– Stella Parton (@StellaParton) June 30, 2021
I never want to hear “Well, did you report it?” again. 60 women accused Bill Cosby, and even with 60 accusers, we took years to convict him, and now he’s released anyway. there are no consequences for rape and rapists know it. let’s face it: rape is perfectly legal in this country.
– Lane Moore (@hellolanemoore) June 30, 2021
Did Bill Cosby drug the PA Supreme Court?
– Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) June 30, 2021
So let me understand correctly: Britney Spears is not even allowed to remove an IUD from her body and Bill Cosby is free. https://t.co/6inJytmXSY
– Jerry Saltz (@jerrysaltz) June 30, 2021
FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted – a miscarriage of justice is corrected! pic.twitter.com/NrGUdwr23c
– Phylicia Rashad (@PhyliciaRashad) June 30, 2021
THE FUCK IS THIS BAD
Bill Cosby to be released from jail after court overturns sexual assault conviction https://t.co/GhbDeP5CCk
– Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) June 30, 2021
I can’t help but think of the dozens of brave women who have been drugged and assaulted by Bill Cosby and who have spent years telling their stories publicly and re-traumatizing themselves for the public good. And now this.
– Emma Gray (@emmaladyrose) June 30, 2021
The 3 Bill Cosby accusers that I represent and I am disgusted that he is a free man today.
He is not released because he is innocent.
He is released because a prosecutor promised him years ago that he would not be brought to justice, without even making a deal for the weather.
– Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) June 30, 2021
