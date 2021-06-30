Cosby’s overturned conviction sends shockwaves through Hollywood





HOLLYWOOD, CA In a move to refute one of the oldest and most significant criminal convictions of the MeToo era, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned Bill Cosby’s sexual assault sentence on Wednesday. The ruling also bars Cosby from being tried again in the case.

Inaugurating the #MeToo movement that sought to expose and imprison longtime sex abusers who had previously escaped punishment, Cosby was the first in a slew of powerful men blamed for abusing his power to sexual purposes. As a result of his case, numerous Hollywood figures have also been charged with sexual abuse, including Harvey Weinstein, who was sentenced to 23 years in prison after being convicted of rape and assault. Cosby, now 83, was sentenced to three to ten years after being convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his Cheltenham home in 2004.

Judges ruled Cosby could not be charged due to an immunity deal he made with former Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor. The deal, often cited in the years leading up to Cosby’s trial and eventual conviction, included damning testimony in which Cosby admitted he had given the women qualifications. Cosby has been booked at SCI Phoenix in Montgomery County since September 2018. His legal team has gone through every avenue to secure his release, and throughout that time Cosby has refused to admit his guilt, citing everything from the coronavirus pandemic to institutional racism as reasons. for his incarceration.

In the majority opinion filed Wednesday in Pennsylvania, the state Supreme Court recognized the company’s “strong interest” in holding the powerful to account, while explaining why they believed Cosby should be released. “It is also true that no interest of this kind, however important, can ever overshadow the interest of society in ensuring that the constitutional rights of the people are defended,” one reads the opinion. “The interest of society in the prosecution does not replace the remedy due to those wronged by the Constitution.”

It is not yet clear exactly when Cosby will be released from prison, although multiple media sources say it will happen on Wednesday.

Dozens of women have brought up similar allegations of abuse against Cosby since the Constand case became public, despite being the first case brought to criminal court. Although he was first accused of sexual abuse in 2004, the allegations only received wide attention in 2014, when comedian Hannibal Buress mocked Cosby and called him a rapist. during a stand-up comedy routine in Philadelphia.

He accused Cosby of hypocrisy for presenting himself as morally superior while at the center of long-standing rape allegations. “He’s on TV: ‘Pull up your pants black people, I was on TV in the 80s! I can talk to you because I had a successful sitcom!’ Yeah, but you rape women, Bill Cosby, so lower the bar a few notches, ”Buress said during the routine. Cosby’s lawsuits prompted the women to bring forward allegations against other powerful Hollywood figures whom they had long kept silent. Currently, “That ’70’s ​​Show” actor Danny Masterson is on trial on three counts of rape, resulting from charges that he raped three different women at his home in the Hollywood Hills between 2001 and 2003. Other Hollywood figures who have been accused of sexual assault during the #MeToo movement, but who have not been convicted or whose charges have been dropped, include Kevin Spacey, Marilyn Manson and Steven Seagal. Several actors and other entertainment figures have condemned the news of its release on Twitter. “I know a lot of young women and men who are so afraid to press charges against their rapist and to re-traumatize themselves,” actress Rosanna Arquette said. “I’m heartbroken today to hear the news of Cosby’s release. It’s sickening. My heart is with my surviving sisters. We have work to do.” See more Hollywood reactions below. I know a lot of young women and men who are so afraid to press charges against their rapist and to be traumatized. I am heartbroken today to hear the news of Cosby’s release. It’s disgusting. My heart is with my surviving sisters. We have work.

Rosanna Arquette (@RoArquette) June 30, 2021 I am enraged, heartbroken and disgusted by Cosby’s release. I can only imagine how all of his survivors must be feeling. This convicted rapist is free today because he is a privileged man. Patriarchy is once again raising its ugly head.

Christine Lahti (@ChristineALahti) June 30, 2021 Pay special attention to and remember those who celebrate Bill Cosby pic.twitter.com/mmvbzgV447

Corey “The Buttercream Dream” Forrester (@CoreyRForrester) June 30, 2021 Read the full Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision here. It’s a story of rupture. Refresh the page for more details as they become available. Patch employee Justin Heinze contributed to this report.

