It wasn’t part of the script: where Harry and William could be if Princess Diana was still alive

When Princess Diana was still alive, she told her boys to never fall out and always stay close, according to those who knew the late princess. But even as her sons prepare to reunite and unveil a statue in her honor on Thursday, Diana has reportedly been so concerned about the rift between Harry and William, according to his biographer, Andrew Morton. The acrimonious split goes against everything she had planned for them. It was not part of the script. She always saw Harry as William’s reliable winger when he assumed the lonely and sobering position of Sovereign.

Unveiling of the Thursday Statue in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, the place where Harry and Meghan markle first posed for photos after their engagement will mark the first time the princes have met since Prince Philips’ funeral in April. The statue was commissioned by William and Harry in 2017 and will finally be revealed after years of setbacks and delays. The drawing, by the sculptor Ian Ran Broadley, is according to sources a charming portrayal of Diana that captures her warm personality and sense of fun, something the two boys would have agreed was important.

There is a sense of relief that the long-awaited statue will finally be unveiled and that William and Harry will be together in person for the big reveal at Kensington Palace, their childhood home. But Harry and Meghan’s acrimonious departure remains a cloud hanging over the family, and the continuing rift between the brothers still has the potential to cause permanent damage to the monarchy as a whole.

Just a few months ago, it was doubtful the brothers would be ready to stand side by side for the event, following Harry and Meghan’s controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey. A long-awaited reconciliation after the funeral of Prince Philips did not take place. Harry had to get back to LA quickly before his daughter was born, and anger still raged. Friends of William and Kates say they did not dare to have an honest and open conversation with Prince Harry for fear it would leak out to Sussex-friendly US media.

Since then the brothers have spoken when girl Lilbet Diane was born, and finalizing plans for tomorrow’s event, but that’s a far cry from the once close relationship that she was. Harry has been in the UK since Saturday, and although he has yet to see his brother supporting the Queen in Scotland for Royal Week, it has been reported that the brothers are planning to sit down and have a appropriate conversation Thursday.

Thursday’s half-hour unveiling ceremony has been reduced due to COVID and it is expected that only a handful of family members and close friends will attend, further stepping up the spotlight on William and Harry. Recognizing the enormous media attention throughout the day and the fact that much of the focus will be on their body language and interaction, palace officials have removed the usual royal rotation in favor of a palace rotation, which includes an agency reporter, a photographer and a unique film crew. It is understood that there will be no live broadcast of the event, but images will then be broadcast to the media.

Those who know the brothers say they will live up to it that day and, according to a source, they put on a good show, especially because members of the Dianas family are expected. But the prospect of the brothers settling matters will be slim if Harry plans to return to California immediately after the event, which a source says is his plan. I have a feeling Harry isn’t going to be staying long, which leaves very little time for really meaningful discussions, according to a source.

Adding a second source, it will take a lot more than a few conversations to repair the damage that has been done. Friends and some family on Spencer’s side have tried to pave the way for a reconciliation, but it doesn’t seem imminent.

It’s hard not to imagine, as Diana’s 60th birthday approaches, how this story could have played out if she was still alive. She would hit them on the head and tell them to fix it, said Dickie Referee, who worked as the Prince and Princess of Wales’ press secretary in the 90s. The rift would never have been more serious and I think Harry would still be here in the UK if Diana was still there.

Arbiter imagines that she might still be living in Kensington Palace, the safest place for her, and that she would have been a grandmother and maybe even by his side. Prince Charles. I think she and Charles would have developed a decent relationship, says Arbiter. They spoke to each other at the end and the relationship was better after the divorce than in the later stages of their marriage. They worshiped each other at the beginning and they learned to love each other again at the end.

Much like Harry and Meghan have done since leaving royal life, Arbiter and Morton believe Diana would focus her life on charitable work. I remember when we went to the International Committee of the Red Cross in Geneva in October 1991 on the return plane, we spoke of her as a goodwill ambassador, Arbiter says. She said it was adult stuff and I’m not sure I’m up to it yet. She would have been brilliant in this role.