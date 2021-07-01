Connect with us

A woman dressed in pink walks a red carpet and extends her long arms to greet the crowd that has gathered for her. A man from the crowd reaches out and returns his salute. As she walks, the wind intertwines the end of her scarf with her bracelet and pulls her away from the crowd as it follows her. Bollywood love song has been playing since she got out of her car, but it swells as the man is carried away by the long scarf of the woman his heart is in love with, connected to her as thin as the piece of cloth stuck inside her jewelry.

Most people who grew up watching Bollywood movies probably know where this scene from the 2007 film Om Shanti Om came from. It came out when I was just in kindergarten, but it has stuck in my life ever since. Every year my family and I watch this movie together sometimes because there is nothing else to watch and sometimes just because we want to sing the songs but it never got old for me. My siblings and I quote from it as we watch, adding hand movements for dramatic effect. I watched this movie growing up, noticing changes each time, marveling at the storytelling and the wonderful melodramatic genius of it.

For those who don’t know, Om Shanti Om is a classic Bollywood tale about drama, love, and family. It begins in 1977 following Om Prakash Makhija (played by Shah Rukh Khan), a junior artist whose dreams of becoming a big star are tarnished by his last name and lack of connections. He laments his mother and his only friend about his bad luck, saying his father lived and died as a junior artist and that he would too. One night, he stands drunk on a box and gives a Filmfare Awards acceptance speech, claiming that his bottle is the award and a comb is his microphone. If there is no happy ending, he said in a scrambled voice. So this is not the end. The film is not over yet!

Despite her dismal outlook, Om yearns for superstar beauty Shanti Priya (the woman in the pink dress) and after a series of chance encounters, the two become friends. He falls in love with her, not knowing that she has already secretly married a film producer.

The first half of the film pays homage to all the Bollywood classics while satirizing famous filmmakers and actors in the industry. He laughs at his own melodrama Om frequently jokes with his mother that she is too vaporous. This first half sets the contrast between superstars of the late 70s and junior artists like Om, and the pain that comes with not being able to be successful because of the family you were born into. In the movie (and often in real life), the actors were assigned roles based on their last name, not necessarily because of their talent. And when Om realizes that Shanti Priya is married, not having thought twice about the junior artist romantically, her jealousy turns sour and the injustice of it all becomes more palpable. Om walks the set in a teal sherwani after realizing that Shantis’ heart belongs to someone else with a ballad of unrequited love playing in the background as the rain chases the rest of the team. A few nights later, Shanti and Om are both killed.

