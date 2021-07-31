Farhan Akhtar attacks the trolls who attack his family: “Never fight with a pig because you will get dirty” | Bollywood





Farhan Akhtar has taken on the trolls who are attacking his family. The actor said if people have a problem with him, they should bring it up directly with him instead of dragging his family into the picture. The actor, who is the son of veteran lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar, is often seen preying on trolls on Twitter. Earlier this summer, Farhan Akhtar was seen responding to several trolls, including one who called him a “VIP Brat” for using a vaccination center in a car. Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Farhan said, “I don’t think anyone would be happy for their family to be attacked on any kind of platform for any reason. Ultimately, if you have problems with me, rightly or wrongly, the problem should end with me. I don’t think this should be passed on to anyone else. I’m here for you to talk. Also, I think that if there is a critic that has to come your way, when it is shrouded in any kind of abuse, fanaticism or prejudice, how can you take that seriously? Ultimately, a person revealing how hateful they are, it shows me how ugly they are. He tells me very little about me but a lot about them. If you want to have a conversation about something and discuss it and maybe even change your mind about something, I’m more than happy my thoughts change if it’s a respectable conversation. There is a classic saying that never wrestle with a pig because you are going to get dirty but the pig loves it (laughs) So it’s like that, ”he added. Also read: Lisa Haydon has a one-word answer for the person who said her ‘baby will be cursed’ Farhan was last seen in Toofaan. He played a boxer in the film directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. He performed alongside Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur and Hussain Dalal. Farhan would next appear in Ashutosh Gowariker’s action flick.

