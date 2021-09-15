Entertainment
Tribute to Norm Macdonald from comedians Conan O’Brien, Adam Sandler and moreExBulletin
Ethan Miller / Getty Images
Tributes pour in for Norm Macdonald, the Canadian comedian best known for his anchoring Saturday Night Livethe “Weekend Update” segments in the 1990s.
Macdonald died Tuesday at age 61, nearly a decade after a cancer diagnosis he kept secret (here is an excerpt from a stand-up performance where he makes fun of the expression “fight cancer”).
NPR’s Mandalit del Barco has this memory. Here is what some of his many colleagues and fans are saying:
Tribute to the comedian, late-night guest and friend
Late night host and former SNL Actor Seth Meyers (who also hosted “Weekend Update”) honored Macdonald on his show, recalling some of his favorite jokes and shared memories.
“He was the gold standard, and he will continue to be the gold standard, and I would just suggest that everyone go watch him tell the story of the moth on Conan,“He said.” Go watch a bunch of Norm Macdonald stuff tonight because they’re really, really timeless. “
Jimmy Fallon called Macdonald “one of the greatest comedians of all time” and “a family friend of the show, really, to us.” He remembers the first time he met Macdonald, shortly after being hired on SNL.
Stephane Colbert shared a story how welcoming Macdonald was when he spent a few weeks at SNL as a guest writer.
“I wish I had been a good enough comedian to make up a joke about the death of Norm Macdonald. But the only comedian I know who could get away with a ‘Norm Macdonald is dead’ joke is Norm Macdonald.” , Colbert said. . “And I’m going to miss the fact that there’s no one on the planet anymore who can do that, and the comedy world is poorer today.”
James corden said on his show: “All Norm ever wanted to do was make us laugh, and he was absolutely brilliant. There was no one like him. I felt privileged whenever I could be in his orbit. He leaves us as it is. one of the all-time great comics, perhaps the greatest guest in late night television history, I think. “
See more touching tributes from people like David Letterman, Sarah silverman, Seth Rogan (language warning here), Adam sandler, Bob saget and Jon stewart (language warning here too).
I am absolutely devastated by Norm Macdonald. Norm had the most unique comedic voice I have ever encountered and he was so funny and uncompromising. I will never laugh so hard again. I am so sad for all of us today.
– Conan O’Brien (@ConanOBrien) September 14, 2021
Norm, I didn’t love you.
I loved you.
You didn’t just make me laugh.
You made me cry with laughter.
I still cry today.
But when I think of you
my tears will flow down my face with all the memories of all the laughter and all the joys that you all brought to us.
Rest pic.twitter.com/0cRWLhh5ec
– Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) September 14, 2021
This story originally appeared on the Morning edition live blog.
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/09/15/1037350000/norm-macdonald-tributes-comedians-saturday-night-live-weekend-update
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]