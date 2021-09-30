Jamie Spears says suspension as Tory is a loss for Britney





Britney spearsthe father, Jamie Spears, was suspended as curator of his daughters’ estates on Wednesday after 13 years and months of intense legal battles. But according to Jamie and his lawyer, Vivian L. Thoreen, this decision is not only disappointing, but makes it a loss for Britney. In a statement to Vanity Show after the court decision to suspend him and the CPA Jean Zabel temporarily appointed in his stead, Thoreen wrote, Mr. Spears loves his daughter Britney unconditionally. For thirteen years he has tried to do what is in his best interests, whether as a curator or as a father. It began by agreeing to serve as her curator when she voluntarily entered the guardianship. This included helping him jumpstart his career and reestablish a relationship with his children. Anyone who has tried to help a family member struggling with mental health issues can appreciate the enormous amount of daily worry and work involved. For Mr Spears, it also meant biting his tongue and failing to respond to all of the bogus, speculative and unsubstantiated attacks against him by certain members of the public, the media or, more recently, Britney’s own lawyer. She continued: These facts make the outcome of yesterday’s hearing all the more disappointing, and frankly, a loss for Britney. Respectfully, the court was wrong to suspend Mr Spears, put a stranger in his place to run Britney’s estate and extend the very guardianship Britney begged the court to end earlier this summer. Again, it was Mr Spears who took the initiative to file the petition to end the guardianship when neither Britney’s former court-appointed lawyer nor her new private attorney would. It was Mr Spears who asked the court at yesterday’s hearing to immediately end the guardianship when Britney’s own lawyer objected. Despite the suspension, Mr. Spears will continue to look out for his daughter’s best interests and work in good faith towards a positive resolution of all issues. Of course, that’s a very different picture of Jamie than the one painted in court by the singer’s lawyer, Matthieu Rosengart, who accused him on Wednesday of being cruel and abusive, by People. He added: This man is not in his life for another day. He must be suspended today. Britney Spears pleads for this. It is a very easy decision. My client will be so upset if Mr. Spears stays conservative one more day. If he cares about his daughter, he will resign today. Rosengart has also previously defended his position that Jamie should be referred to a court case, saying, according to People, [His] the suspension was (and is) a necessary and substantial first step towards Ms Spears’ freedom and the end of the Kafkaesque nightmare imposed on her by her father, so that her dignity and fundamental freedoms can be restored. He went on to say that Britney Spears life matters. Britney Spears’ well-being is important. And under the circumstances, every day counts because every day Mr. Spears clings to his post is another day of anguish and prejudice for his daughter, which is preventable by an immediate suspension. And although Jamie has now been suspended, Rosengart says their job is still not done, pointing out that his company is still investigating Jamie’s alleged abusive behavior. More great stories from Vanity Show Met Gala 2021: see the best-dressed stars on the red carpet

