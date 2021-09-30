IT City Entertainment Presents Concert in Honor of Nashville Frontline Workers | Business





NASHVILLE, Tennessee – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 30, 2021– IT City Entertainment, in partnership with Broadmoor Woods, invites audiences to give back to frontline workers and enjoy a gig with performances from Lonestar and High Valley. This kicks off a weekend of events held at Broadmoor Woods, including the Rok Your Tok influence event on Saturday 23 October and Funday Sunday for families and pets. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/2021093005880/en/ IT ENTERTAINMENT & BROADMOOR WOODS PRESENT: Live concert for frontline workers in Nashville. The headliner is Lonestar with music from High Valley. (Photo: Business Wire) Broadmoor Woods, a 2,500-seat outdoor venue conveniently located next to Studio 615, is the newest addition to the Nashville music scene for outdoor entertainment. Award-winning, multi-platinum band Lonestar and band High Valley are bringing fan favorite songs to the event to support frontline workers in the Nashville area affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The site partners with local vendors and food trucks to provide food and drink. Blankets and chairs are allowed, but food and drink outside is not allowed. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. for VIP ticket holders and at 6:30 p.m. for general admission. The concert starts at 7:30 am. Tickets can be purchased at https://broadmoorwoods.com Where http://event.attendstar.com/event/show/lonestar-with-high-valley/ for $ 35.00 general admission and $ 120.00 VIP. The first 500 frontline workers to register on https://broadmoorwoods.com/ (Frontline registration button) will receive a free ticket to the event. Lonestar has received numerous musical accolades including Academy Of Country Music Awards for New Vocal Group in 1996, Single / Song Of The Year in 2000 and Humanitarian Of The Year in 2002. Vocal Group of the Year Award for Country Music Association and International Artist Achievement Award in 2001. Lonestar has sold over 10.5 million records since its inception. Upper valley, frequent artists of the Grand Ole Opry are known for their fan favorites, Make You Mine, Grew Up on That, I Be U Be, and the Top 10 American country radio stations Shes With Me. High Valley has recorded over 400 million hits. broadcasts in the United States and Canada and six Platinum Certified singles in Canada, three # 1 on Canadian Country Radio, two Gold certified albums in Canada and back to back Gold certified singles in the United States, making the best-selling Canadian group in the history of country music. Broadmoor Woods is a new 2,500-seat outdoor event space and concert hall tucked away just outside of bustling downtown and East Nashville. The space provides an ambient escape for those looking to enjoy outdoor entertainment and is equipped to host a variety of events, including intimate candle light concerts, weddings, and larger concerts and music festivals. Computer city entertainment is committed to creating, developing and producing the best in entertainment in Nashville and beyond. Nashville is not only home to phenomenal singers and musicians, but is also home to great actors, comedians, artists, models, influencers, athletes, content creators, makeup artists, stylists, designers, hotel specialties, chefs, entrepreneurs, educators and innovators. IT City Entertainment wants the world to experience the deep well of talent that our city has to offer. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/2021093005880/en/ CONTACT: Rachel Lingerfelt [email protected] (423) 355-2340 KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TENNESSEE INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT MUSIC EVENTS / CONCERTS SOURCE: IT City Entertainment Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 09/30/2021 13:48 / DISC: 09/30 // 2021 13:48 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005880/en

