Thu 11:30 am: Boscov plans a big welcome party | News, Sports, Jobs

NILES – Boscov’s has big plans for the launch of its massive, new Eastwood Mall store next week.

There will be a three-day celebration on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with special opening offers, prizes and giveaways, as well as fireworks. Not to mention that there will be shopping from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

In fact, an entire month of special activities has been planned, the company said Thursday.

“We have created an unforgettable grand opening celebration for the communities of Mahoning and the Shenango Valley,” said Jim Boscov, President and CEO of Boscov’s. “You can expect exciting retail that combines fun, fashion, community partnership, entertainment and service with jaw-dropping prices on a huge assortment of products across the store. “

Here is the programming:

• Thursday: Boutique for a Cause Charity Day: Donate $ 5 to a favorite participating nonprofit and be the first to see the new Boscov’s and shop all the special opening offers. The first 2,000 customers to visit the candy department will receive a free chocolate coated pretzel on National Chocolate Coated Pretzel Day. Shopping passes are on sale now and available at all participating nonprofits. Proceeds will go to your favorite local non-profit organization. In addition, they will be available at the door as patrons choose the non-profit organization to receive their contribution. As a thank you for donating to your favorite charity, Shopping Pass holders will receive a free double-wall vacuum water bottle.

Thursday’s lineup includes live music from award-winning Steinway pianist from Ohio, Joe Augustine, modeling by Ballet Western Reserve and Rick Blackson from Beyond Broadway Entertainment, to name a few.

• Family Day Friday: The store is officially open to the public with special opening offers and free entertainment, including music for all and fun activities for the kids. The first 5,000 customers will receive a local passport filled with savings to support local restaurants.

Friday entertainment includes Oh Wow! Children’s Center for Science and Technology with Mr. Ralf, the Tim Laushey Trio Band, Rick Blackson of Beyond Broadway Entertainment, Caricatures by Paris and other events.

• Saturday: Ribbon Cup & Fireworks: At 9 am, watch a parade of vintage cars, local dignitaries, mascots and the 125-member Niles High School Marching Band. Ginny Pasha, President of United Way of Trumbull County, and United Way member agencies will cut a special ribbon consisting of $ 100 bills for their organizations and a $ 1,000 ticket for United Way, symbolizing Boscov’s commitment to the United Way. local charities that serve communities. Buy and enjoy free performances by Elvis Aaron Presley Jr. and Jason Lindsey, aka “Mr. Science,” in the store’s community auditorium. The fireworks at the mall are at 9 pm

Presley Jr. is, according to a press release, the son of the late Elvis Presley, born out of wedlock on December 24, 1961, in Gary, Indiana following an affair between Elvis Presley and Angelique Delores Pettyjohn, a young actress who was an extra in the movie “Blue Hawaii”. Presley Jr. will also feature and discuss Memories of the King throughout October.

Saturday’s grand opening entertainment also involves Joe Augustine, Ballet Western Reserve, – Hooked on Science with meteorologist Jason Lindsey, aka “Mr. Science, ”performances by Elvis Aaron Presley Jr. and Rick Blackson of Beyond Broadway Entertainment, and more.

Based in Reading, Pa., Boscov’s operates 48 stores in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Ohio. It is the largest family-owned department store chain in the country. Boscov’s is now celebrating its 107th anniversary as a full-line, full-service department store.

The Eastwood Mall at 5555 Youngstown-Warren Road is one of America’s largest shopping complexes, with over 200 department stores, specialty shops, restaurants, hotels and entertainment venues. It is owned and managed within the Cafaro family of companies, based in Niles.

• The celebration continues Sunday with: Presley Jr., Mr. Science, other in-store entertainers and tastier samples in the candy aisle.

Other entertainment events at the new Boscov location will continue throughout October.

Events through October 30 include Youngstown State University president and former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel, who chaired an October 16 roundtable with Quarterback CEO Ron ” Jaws ”Jaworski, formerly known as“ Rifle Ron ”when he was a YSU quarterback. Ron’s Philadelphia Eagles teammate Paul McFadden and former YSU player, YSU coach Doug Phillips and two current YSU star players will join Jaws.

And from October 24th to 30th, a one-week offer of free, interactive and engaging “EDUtainment” for children aged 0-14 years by Mr. Ralf, Director of Education of the Oh WOW Children’s Museum. A satellite location will be created in the community auditorium throughout the week, with the mission of providing your children with a hands-on environment that encourages independent thinking through interactive STEM-based exhibits and EDUtaining programs.