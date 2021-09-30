Five epic hitmakers unite for PEPSI’s Super Bowl LVI halftime show





Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation have assembled a lineup of pioneering musicians to perform the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI halftime show: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will take the biggest stage of the world at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA on Sunday February 13, 2022, aired on NBC and Telemundo, and broadcast live on Peacock. The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show marks the first time that these five multi-award-winning artists will perform together on stage, exciting music fans around the world and of special significance to the large Los Angeles community as they host the Super Bowl for the first time in almost 30 years. Collectively, these artists have received 43 Grammys and created 22 No. 1 Billboard albums. Dr. Dre is widely recognized as one of the most influential figures in hip hop culture and a driving force behind his mass popularity. While the five artists have profoundly influenced this genre of music, each brings a unique style to the world’s biggest stage for what will certainly be 12 minutes of unforgettable grandeur. As part of the collaboration around the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show, Pepsi and the NFL have also teamed up to support the launch of Regional School # 1, a South Los Angeles magnetic high school slated to open to students in the fall. next as part of the unified school district of LA. The high school is based on the USC Iovine and Young Academy, a program founded by Jimmy Iovine and Andre “Dr. Dre” Young, which will offer a unique educational model focused on the theme of integrated design, technology and entrepreneurship. In addition to philanthropic support for the project, Pepsi and the NFL will work with the school, its partners and the local community to develop and deliver community-inspired applied learning experiences and industry internships. “This effort will help develop and inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators,” said Megan K. Reilly, Unified Acting Superintendent of Los Angeles. “We are delighted with the additional opportunities this partnership will bring to our students.” Marking the third year of this collaboration, Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation are thrilled to bring together these genre-defining artists for a larger-than-life successful performance from their deep collective catalog. The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show telecast will be produced by DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins as executive producers, and Hamish Hamilton as director. Roc Nation is also the strategic advisor in live performance entertainment. “The opportunity to play the Super Bowl halftime show, and doing it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” said Dr. Dre. “I am grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.” “On February 13, 2022, at Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, California, in the new SoFi Stadium, Dr. Dre, a musical visionary from Compton, Snoop Dogg, a Long Beach icon and Kendrick Lamar, a young music pioneer in his own right, also from Compton, will take center stage for a performance of a lifetime, said Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter. “They will be joined by the lyrical genius, Eminem and the timeless queen, Mary J. Blige. It’s Pepsi’s Super Bowl halftime show. This is history in the making. “ “This year, we’re blowing the roof off the concept of collaboration,” said Adam Harter, senior vice president of media, sports and entertainment at PepsiCo. “With the NFL and Roc Nation, we continue to try to push the limits of what fans can expect during the most exciting 12 minutes of music; this year’s superstar lineup is sure to deliver a performance. breathtaking. “ “Artists like Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg were at the forefront of the West Coast hip hop revolution, so being able to bring them back to LA, where it all started alongside Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick. Lamar will prove to be an epic and unforgettable celebration of the impact of hip hop today, “said Todd Kaplan, Pepsi vice president of marketing.” The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show has become a historic cultural moment, bringing some of the most iconic performances over the years from JLo and Shakira to Lady Gaga at The Weeknd and we’re thrilled to bring together such an incredible array of talented, record-breaking musicians to give a performance for the ages. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nfl.com/news/five-epic-hitmakers-unite-for-pepsi-super-bowl-lvi-halftime-show The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos