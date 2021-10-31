Kal Penn steps out and publicly reveals 11-year relationship with fiancé Josh

Kal Penn confirmed on Sunday that he was engaged to his 11-year-old partner Josh.

The actor and former White House staff member under Barack Obama’s administration first shared his relationship in his upcoming book “You Can’t Be Serious”. In an interview with People, he confirmed the news publicly for the first time, sharing some intimate details of their relationship and balancing his private and public life.

“I’ve always been very public with everyone I’ve personally interacted with,” he said of his decision to finally publicly disclose his relationship. Whether it’s someone I meet at a bar, if Josh and I are out or if we are talking to friends I am really happy to share our relationship with readers.

The 44-year-old actor cautioned his statement, adding: But Josh, my partner, my parents and my brother, four of whom I’m closest in the family, are pretty calm. They don’t like attention and avoid the limelight. “

Kal Penn and a guest attend the Los Angeles Clippers vs New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on March 24, 2019 (James Devaney / Getty Images)

Due to this desire for privacy on the part of those close to him, Penn has had to strike a delicate balance with what he has included in his next book, which is due out on Tuesday, November 2. He said the most important thing for him was to have his story be authentic from his perspective so that the readers could get to know him.

The House star shared details in his book about his first date with Josh, who brought an 18-pack of beers to his apartment and immediately put NASCAR on TV. At first, Penn thought it wouldn’t work, explaining, I have a day off from the White House and this guy casually watches the cars turn left? Next thing you know, it’s been a few months and we watch NASCAR every Sunday.

I’m like, ‘What’s going on? He continued. I wanted the reader to appreciate the love and humor through all of these stories. “

Penn also shared that he has the full support of his family and friends when it comes to his relationship with Josh, explaining that he always shares things with them first.

The story continues

“I know it sounds wacky, but it’s true: when you ever told your Indian parents and the South Asian community that you were planning to become an actor for a living, really all the conversations that follow are super easy. just like, ‘Yeah, okay, he said. I felt very supported by everyone. It’s a wonderful thing. I know everyone has different experiences with it and so I feel really, really lucky. “

When it came to finding out about his own sexuality, Penn said he found it relatively late in life compared to others, adding: There is no timeline for this stuff. People find out what they’re doing at different times in their lives, so I’m glad I did when I did. “

Penn made his debut as an actor, appearing in films such as National Lampoons Van Wilder in 2002 and its 2006 sequel “Van Wilder 2: The Rise of Taj”, the Harold and Kumar trilogy, as well as the House series. . He left medical drama in 2009 when offered a position as senior associate director in the Office of Public Engagement during the Obama administration.

Finally, after two years, he left his post at the White House to return to acting and a character he knew well, starring in 2011 “A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas”.