Art Basel Miami Beach hosts 2 days of vernissages before opening to the public





MIAMI BEACH, Florida After two years of cancellations during the pandemic, Art Basel Miami Beach returns to the Miami Beach Convention Center where the world’s largest galleries have been renting exhibition space since the fair began in 2002. Modern and contemporary art originates from New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Beijing, Seoul, Brussels, Shanghai, Milan, Madrid, Taipei, Zurich, Singapore, Munich, Amsterdam, Düsseldorf, Cologne, Rome and other cities in the hemisphere. There is nothing more exciting and interesting than this fair, said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber. More than 250 exhibitors will showcase sculptures, digital works, photographs and paintings on Tuesday and Wednesday during invitation-only tours. The show is open to the public for ticket holders from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. A d Art Basel Miami Beach opens for invitation-only tours on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.) Private planes arrive at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, as art patrons and VIP cardholders around the world will be looking for the next generation of emerging stars and modern classics. The fair is also associated with events outside of Miami Beach, like a Thursday brunch at the Bakehouse Art Complex in Miamis Wynwood. At the convention center, participants aged 12 or over must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test or COVID-19 vaccination or medical proof of recovery. Face masks are mandatory indoors. Gelber and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said security measures are satisfactory. A d We are still in the pandemic, there is no doubt about it, and we understand that due to the failure of people to take the vaccine around the world, these new variants will continue to appear … we are taking precautions, said Levine Cava. Art Basel Miami Beach is open for private openings on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the convention center. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.) Gelber and Levine Cava both recognized the growing economic impact of the fairs each year on the region. The network of satellite fairs, local gallery exhibitions and events has expanded into Miami Art Week. Marketing companies have recognized the product placement opportunity and have grown their presence over the years. Aside from South Beach, the Design District will also have more traffic. Fashion designer after parties will include glamorous guests such as Hailey Bieber, Zo Kravitz and Olivia Rodrigo. Nightly parties in clubs, hotels, restaurants and yachts will feature performances from stars such as Lizzo, Cardi B, Kaskade and Kid Cudi. Tickets for the convention center are only available online. A day ticket for participants aged 12 to 62 is $ 65 and $ 50 for students or participants aged 62 or over. There is also free online exhibitions that require a virtual reality headset. A d Related story: Get Your Basel: its art week in Miami Associated social networks

