Entertainment
Ranveer Singh finished 10 years in Bollywood, debuted with ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’
Strong points
- Ranveer said this trip is coming to an end, but I was a different person 10 years ago.
- Recently, Ranveer Singh’s movie ’83’ was released.
Ranveer Singh took a ten-year journey into the world of Hindi cinema. Bollywood star Livewire says it was rewarding for him and that he was a different person 10 years ago.
Ranveer made his acting debut in 2010 with ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’, after which he appeared in ‘Bajirao Mastani’, ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela’, ‘Padmavat’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, ‘Simmba’ , ‘Gully Boy’. ‘and starred in many blockbuster movies like’ 83 ‘.
He says, I have completed a decade and this journey is beyond my imagination. I am very grateful to have had the chance to be an actor and every day is filled with gratitude. It is interesting for me to think that I am my Living the dream, I am very grateful for the opportunities, I appreciate them very much.
“What a journey these 10 years have been – from ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ (BBB) to ’83’ and I’m very happy to have had the opportunity to work with the best filmmakers.”
Ranveer said this trip is coming to an end, but I was a different person 10 years ago. When I started with ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ it became an overnight success and I thought I could do anything. But over the years, I realized from experience that I knew nothing, this profession of actor and interpreter is limitless.
He went on to say that there is no right or wrong time to do things – it’s just creation, it’s fluid, it’s literally endless. So I realized that today I am in a position where I don’t know anything.
“10 years after this momentous outing of my career, I would say that I am more thirsty for work than ever.”
Ranveer will next be seen in YRF’s ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, Shankar’s remake of the blockbuster ‘Anniyaan’, ‘Circus’ by Rohit Shetty and ‘Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ by Karan Johar.
Entry – IANS
