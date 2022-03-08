Supreme Court won’t review decision to overturn Bill Cosby’s conviction

The case, one of the first high-profile criminal prosecutions of the #MeToo era, has drawn attention, partly because of Mr. Cosby’s fame and partly because dozens of women had, over years, brought similar accusations of sexual abuse against the artist. But the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled last June that Mr. Cosby’s due process rights were violated when the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office filed a criminal case against him despite what the court said. appeal deemed to be a binding verbal promise not to prosecute given to him by a former district attorney.

Former District Attorney Bruce L. Castor Jr., who said he believed in Ms Constand but was unsure if he could get a conviction, said he agreed years ago not to press charges against Mr. Cosby to induce him to testify in a civil case brought by Mrs. Constand. He said that the substance of his promise was contained in A press release which he issued at the time saying he had not found enough credible and admissible evidence. But he considered the possibility of a civil action with a much lower standard of proof. Ms Constand was later awarded $3.38 million as part of a settlement in her civil case against Mr Cosby.

During the civil case, Mr. Cosby admitted giving narcotics to women as part of an effort to have sex with them, a statement that was later introduced into evidence at Mr. Cosby.

Bill Cosby was released from prison on June 30, 2021, after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his 2018 sexual assault conviction.

Following Mr. Cosbys’ conviction in 2018, an intermediate Pennsylvania appeals court found that no formal agreement never to prosecute had ever existed, a position that was consistent with what the trial court had decided.

But in a 6-to-1 decision, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court found that Mr. Cosby had in fact relied on assurances from Mr. Castors that he would not be prosecuted, and that the indictment of Mr. Cosby and the use of his drug testimony at the criminal trial had violated his due process rights.