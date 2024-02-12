Entertainment
Superstar Qwoted 100 PR: Steve Saleeba of Hollywood Agency
It's not often you hear someone in media relations invoke genius mathematician Isaac Newton, especially if it has nothing to do with an apple hitting his noggin. But Steve Saleeba of the Hollywood Agency in Hingham, Massachusetts isn't your typical PR rep, which is why he was recently named a Qwoted 100 PR Superstar.
Saleeba balances well the qualitative and quantitative aspects of public relations; he can talk about key performance indicators (KPIs) and strong storytelling in the space of a single answer. Here he shares his views on the profession, including how he approaches the ultimate problem: how to synchronize with the schedules and needs of journalists.
Qwote: What do you see as the future of PR technologically, strategically, or in any category you're passionate about?
Steve Saleeba: In a society overflowing with data and obsessed with analytics, I expect KPIs around public relations to become more widely standardized and more precise in the decades to come. Data measurement has and will continue to play an important role in public relations, but I don't think it will become the be-all and end-all. A large number of external influencing factors affect the impact of public relations, making it notoriously difficult to measure. Ultimately, I suspect that strong storytelling, which has dictated culture and tradition for as long as humanity has existed, will remain at the heart of public relations.
Qwote: What do you think you do that other PRs could learn from?
Saleba: Isaac Newton wrote: “If I saw further [than others], it is by standing on the shoulders of giants. I suggest PR people pay attention to history and sociology. Throughout our existence, humans have used storytelling to shape societal norms. Understanding the evolving nuances of storytelling and the elements that impact the masses is key to being effective.
Qwote: What is your toughest challenge with journalists?
Saleba: Hourly. Too often I can pitch a great story to a particular reporter, but the timing doesn't work on their side. On other occasions, I have had ongoing conversations for months with journalists, only to have my client tell me that he was not available on the day the journalist decided to do the story.
Qwote: How do you approach crossing the noise threshold to achieve effective coverage?
Saleba: There are many ways to break through the noise. Building relationships and anticipating the needs of journalists are a few of them.
Qwote: How does public relations in 2024 relate to the future of journalism?
Saleba: Competition for media attention will intensify and earned media will have increasing value. Those who can't compete on earned media have many other options: Over time, the Internet has opened up more PR options through blogs, podcasts, and of course, social media. To stay relevant, public relations must face and keep up with these evolving media trends. Some of these will require us to adjust how we tell our stories when we present them to the media. Since the Internet took off and cannibalized its revenue streams, the journalism landscape has shrunk while a significant segment has simultaneously shifted its priorities from what consumers need because it's important to what consumers want consumers because it is entertaining. The USA Today Network just announced that it is hiring a reporter to cover Taylor Swift's beat. The city where I work doesn't have a dedicated reporter. Some media outlets are experimenting with AI to replace journalists.
Qwote: What advice would you give to those looking for an effective PR person?
Saleba: Many factors come into play, but here's the ultimate test: ask them to tell your brand's story in a way that will interest a sixth grader. Their response provides insight into how they break down complexities to craft a compelling narrative that everyone can understand. The second most important factor is their understanding of the media landscape and how to use it to reach target audiences.
Qwote: What is your golden rule when it comes to public relations?
Saleba: Not all PR is good PR.
Qwote: Anything else to add?
Saleba: Do you want to succeed? Embrace the philosophy of creativity, honesty, responsiveness and reliability.
You can log in with Steve Saleeba from Hollywood Agency by email to [email protected] or connect with him at LinkedIn.
Lou Carlozo is the editor-in-chief of Qwoteds and editor/publisher of Talking Biz News. E-mail[email protected]Orconnect to LinkedIn.
|
Sources
2/ https://talkingbiznews.com/highlighted-news/qwoted-100-pr-superstar-steve-saleeba-of-hollywood-agency/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New Pakistani government: Imran Khan's party will sit in opposition; Pakistan: he rules out joining a coalition government
- Superstar Qwoted 100 PR: Steve Saleeba of Hollywood Agency
- UCLA is promoting DeShaun Foster to replace Chip Kelly as football coach
- Zendaya's futuristic 3D printed dress wraps around her torso like a corkscrew
- A cluster of earthquakes near El Centro triggers shaking alerts in the Coachella Valley overnight
- UN rights chief warns of huge consequences of Israeli Rafah offensive | World News
- Rod Stewart blasted for wading into election row as singer says Starmer 'deserves a chance'
- Ghost Of Tsushima Actor Jin Wants To Reprison His Role In Live-Action Movie
- Stock market today: Wall Street holds at record highs ahead of inflation report | Business
- Tech giants Tembo and Fireroad stake claim to Silicon Heartland
- Discourses about war go far beyond Chinese murmurings
- Trump expected to attend court hearing for classified documents trial | Donald Trump